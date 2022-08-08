ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Balint, Gray rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary

By Dana Casullo
 3 days ago

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, who are battling for the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s U.S. House seat, spent the day before Tuesday’s primary urging people to get out and vote.

Gray, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2020, spent the morning in Shelburne.

“I have been spending time in rural parts of the state as I always do, places where I often know Vermonters feel forgotten,” Gray said. “This time in particular I feel like we are going to see a lot of folks showing up.”

Gray and Balint are seeking the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who is running for the U.S. Senate. The winner of Tuesday’s primary has a chance to become the first woman to serve in Vermont’s congressional delegation.

Also running in the Democratic primary is Rutland physician Louis Meyers. Erika Redic of Burlington, Anya Tynio Charleston and Liam Madden of Bellows Falls are vying for the GOP nomination.

Vermont’s GOP candidates for U.S. House make case

Balint, a former middle school teacher from Brattleboro, became Vermont’s first woman Senate President Pro Tempore in 2020.

“We can do politics differently, and I think people that I have talked to around the state have said they are so tired of politics being so nasty and they will say I don’t want to hate my neighbors,” Balint said. “I want us to be able to talk as Vermonters even if we are of different political parties, even if we are people who have different signs on our lawns, that we have to come together.”

Gray and Balint both support abortion rights and want to boost affordable housing, increase access to inexpensive childcare and expand broadband internet services in rural areas.

On Tuesday, Balint will watch the results come in at A Vermont Table in Brattleboro, while Gray will be at Hula in Burlington.

David Sammataro
2d ago

vote against progressive Balint, she and her ilk are the exact socialist loving authoritarians that are destroying this state and country

