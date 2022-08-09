ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo Bilbo
1d ago

Trump said that this kind of thing has never happened to another president before. Well yeah, he is actually telling the truth here. If he wasn't guilty of doing so many things that no other president has done, then this wouldn't be happening to him either. Out if every thing he is guilty of, this ought to out the nail in the coffin for him to run again. If he is found to have taken classified material, that will make him ineligible to run. 🎉🎉

Michael Case
1d ago

It was the best raid, in fact it was Huge! It was the first time anyone at Mar-a-Lumpo did anything for the American people.

Red Hot Cinnamon
1d ago

Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens....Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens.... Trump sitting in prison tied up with strings......These are a few of my favorite thingsCream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels......Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles....Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings....These are a few of my favorite things....Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes....Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes.....Silver-white winters that melt into springs.....These are a few of my favorite things....When the dog bites....When the bee stings.....When I'm feeling sad....I simply remember my favorite thingsAnd then I don't feel so bad.....

