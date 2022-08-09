Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Read full article on original website
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
WTGS
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
wabe.org
George Dawes Green's new novel shares the mysterious, untold history of Savannah
Soon after you open the cover of “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” the new novel by George Dawes Green, there appears “A Note on History,” which begins, “Savannah may appear to be some town out of a fable, with its vine flowers and cast-iron balconies and varied turrets, but truly it rests upon a bed of history so vile that no novelist could invent it.” That history informs Green’s story about the Musgrove family and the crimes they encounter.
Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip. Where is it? Skidaway Island […]
savannahceo.com
Savannah Mall Sold for Over $8 million
The auction for the Savannah Mall is now over. The listing from Ten-X says the property is in escrow. Once it has closed, auction details will be available. See more.
WJCL
Savannah Mall, on 40-acre property, sells at auction for more than $8 million
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Mall has a new owner. The 469,000 square foot, more than 40-acre property sold Wednesday following a three day auction for $8.25 million. Bidding began Monday with an initial offering of $2.5 million but the auction saw the majority of bids come in during the final minutes Wednesday.
savannahceo.com
Morris Multimedia Regional Manager Charles Hill Morris Jr. to Speak at August Buy Local Luncheon
Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, August 25, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Rd. in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Charles Hill Morris Jr., regional manager of Morris Multimedia. Morris will speak on upcoming leadership opportunities in the community.
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
savannahceo.com
Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office Renews 10,261 Vehicle Tags in First Nine Months Since Installing Kiosks
The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office is pleased to report that 10,261 vehicle tags have been renewed at tag renewal kiosks in Chatham County in the first nine months since the kiosks were installed at three local Kroger stores. The self-serve kiosks are already proving popular, with Chatham County...
savannahceo.com
Auction for Savannah Mall Officially Underway
The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years. See more.
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
wtoc.com
Midway’s newest coffee shop connects to paranormal activity
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business in Midway is raising some eyebrows. It’s a coffee shop, with a spooky twist. This will soon be the location of Midway’s newest coffee shop, but they’re serving up much more than just cappuccinos and lattes. Patrick Welsh is in...
CBS 46
Savannah College of Art and Design announces the addition of four new schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - Savannah College of Art and Design officials announced the addition of four new schools that will help to advance creative education for its students. Officials say the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication were added.
savannahceo.com
Historic Savannah Foundation Welcomes New Director of Preservation & Historic Properties
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the hiring of their new Director of Preservation and Historic Properties, Ryan Jarles. Ryan Jarles was born just outside of Nashville in the hills of Middle Tennessee, which is where his love for history began at the age...
connectsavannah.com
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall
Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
savannahceo.com
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company Welcomes Ashley Reese
- New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company is excited to announce Ashley Reese has joined their Savannah team as Special Events Coordinator. Originally from Tallahassee, FL, Ashley’s love affair with the banquets and events world began right out of college upon accepting her first job as a banquet bartender in a new hotel. Prior to joining the New Realm team, she worked at the Mansion on Forsyth Park serving both as Banquet Manager and Manager over Food and Beverage. After 13 years in the hotel industry, Ashley knew she was ready to take on her next challenge. When New Realm opened its Savannah doors in Spring of 2021, in an envious location that just so happened to feature tons of event space, Ashley knew this was her chance for an exciting new venture into the brewery and distillery world.
WTGS
Construction workers damage gas line near corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Construction workers damaged a large gas line while working near the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive Friday afternoon, according to Savannah Fire Department. The Savannah Fire Department advises people to avoid the area until gas company crews are able to take care...
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
savannahceo.com
Chef Mashama Bailey to Keynote at Savannah Technical College Foundation’s 2022 Tribute to Community Stars on October 28
Award-winning chef and co-founder of The Grey - Mashama Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the 16th annual Tribute to Community STARs hosted by the Savannah Technical College Foundation Community Council on Friday, October 28, 2022. The STARs (Savannah Tech Achievement Recognition awards) event has recognized 300 people for their service and dedication in the community or at work. It will be held at 11 a.m., in the Eckburg Auditorium on the College’s Savannah Campus (5717 White Bluff Road).
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Malini aka Squishy! Little Squishy is a current foster dog who suffers Bell’s Palsy but that is just one thing that makes her so unique! She is an extremely sweet and approachable dog who will give endless an amount of kisses in return for belly rubs.
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
