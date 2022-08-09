Read full article on original website
Morris Multimedia Regional Manager Charles Hill Morris Jr. to Speak at August Buy Local Luncheon
Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, August 25, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Rd. in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Charles Hill Morris Jr., regional manager of Morris Multimedia. Morris will speak on upcoming leadership opportunities in the community.
Historic Savannah Foundation Welcomes New Director of Preservation & Historic Properties
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the hiring of their new Director of Preservation and Historic Properties, Ryan Jarles. Ryan Jarles was born just outside of Nashville in the hills of Middle Tennessee, which is where his love for history began at the age...
Healthy Savannah Calls On Community to Weigh in on Nutrition and Food Insecurity With First Listening Session Tuesday, August 16
35,000 Savannahians live more than a mile from a grocery store. In Chatham County, 17.6% of all residents are food insecure and 21.8% of children are food insecure. “Food insecurity is real in Savannah and Chatham County and that’s why we need a more robust food policy council that is trusted by, connected to, and empowered by community residents,” said Paula Kreissler," executive director of Healthy Savannah.
Jamey Espina of Hospice Savannah on Their Raffle for a Greek Isle Trip
Jamey Espina is Vice President of Hospice Savannah. He talks about the upcoming drawing and chance of lifetime trip for someone to vacation in Greece while supporting Hospice Savannah. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Savannah College of Art and Design Announces Formation of Four New Schools
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) once again advances creative education with the formation of four schools: the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication. The creation of these four innovative schools affirms the university’s international reputation as the preeminent source of knowledge across creative professions. In addition to the recently announced De Sole School of Business Innovation at SCAD, this academic transformation demonstrates SCAD’s commitment to preparing students to lead companies, brands, and studios with a vigorous embrace of new technologies and STEM disciplines. For the past five years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation.
Chef Mashama Bailey to Keynote at Savannah Technical College Foundation’s 2022 Tribute to Community Stars on October 28
Award-winning chef and co-founder of The Grey - Mashama Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the 16th annual Tribute to Community STARs hosted by the Savannah Technical College Foundation Community Council on Friday, October 28, 2022. The STARs (Savannah Tech Achievement Recognition awards) event has recognized 300 people for their service and dedication in the community or at work. It will be held at 11 a.m., in the Eckburg Auditorium on the College’s Savannah Campus (5717 White Bluff Road).
Step One Automotive Group and Savannah Food Truck Force Present Checks to Five Local Nonprofits
Step One Automotive Group along with community partner Savannah Food Truck Force presented checks totaling $7,600 to five local nonprofits from funds raised at their June 5th StepOne Fest today at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s North location at 1011 Chatham Center Dr. “On June 5th, Step One Automotive...
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company Welcomes Ashley Reese
- New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company is excited to announce Ashley Reese has joined their Savannah team as Special Events Coordinator. Originally from Tallahassee, FL, Ashley’s love affair with the banquets and events world began right out of college upon accepting her first job as a banquet bartender in a new hotel. Prior to joining the New Realm team, she worked at the Mansion on Forsyth Park serving both as Banquet Manager and Manager over Food and Beverage. After 13 years in the hotel industry, Ashley knew she was ready to take on her next challenge. When New Realm opened its Savannah doors in Spring of 2021, in an envious location that just so happened to feature tons of event space, Ashley knew this was her chance for an exciting new venture into the brewery and distillery world.
Auction for Savannah Mall Officially Underway
The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years. See more.
Georgia Southern Offers New Online Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Public Health
For more than a decade, there has been an increase in the demand for public health workers, and a shrinking public health workforce, exacerbated by pandemic burnout. To meet educational and workforce needs, Georgia Southern University is expanding its offerings in public health at multiple degree levels. The Jiann-Ping Hsu...
Savannah State University Announces Selection of New Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
Savannah State University (SSU) has named Yolanda W. Page, Ph.D., the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective September 6. In this role, Page will serve as the chief academic officer for the university and will provide academic leadership, guidance, and resources between the academic and other units on campus to create an integrated student experience. As a strategic leader, Page will guide the academic direction of the university and foster a cohesive leadership team across all academic and administrative support units that reflect the university’s mission as an integral part of its overall intellectual commitment to teaching excellence and research.
Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office Renews 10,261 Vehicle Tags in First Nine Months Since Installing Kiosks
The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office is pleased to report that 10,261 vehicle tags have been renewed at tag renewal kiosks in Chatham County in the first nine months since the kiosks were installed at three local Kroger stores. The self-serve kiosks are already proving popular, with Chatham County...
