St. Joseph’s/Candler and Raydient Places + Properties Form Strategic Alliance To Create A Healthier Community In Bryan County, GA

- New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company is excited to announce Ashley Reese has joined their Savannah team as Special Events Coordinator. Originally from Tallahassee, FL, Ashley’s love affair with the banquets and events world began right out of college upon accepting her first job as a banquet bartender in a new hotel. Prior to joining the New Realm team, she worked at the Mansion on Forsyth Park serving both as Banquet Manager and Manager over Food and Beverage. After 13 years in the hotel industry, Ashley knew she was ready to take on her next challenge. When New Realm opened its Savannah doors in Spring of 2021, in an envious location that just so happened to feature tons of event space, Ashley knew this was her chance for an exciting new venture into the brewery and distillery world.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO