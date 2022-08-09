Read full article on original website
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for fresh sweetcorn polenta with greens and hazelnuts
I’ve been thinking about the Green Giant recently and how much he’s done to inform people’s relationship with sweetcorn. I’m not suggesting that tinned sweetcorn is bad at all, just that most of us in Britain grew up eating it rather than fresh – and there aren’t many vegetables for which that is the case. Fresh corn is a different beast: it is milkier, starchier, silkier and more savoury (or modestly sweet) when cooked. When pureed like this, it turns into a rich, decadent base and a perfect partner for some seasonal pals, such as peas, chard and tomatoes dressed with a little vinegar and oil.
Fox News
Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe
'Tis the season for campfire cooking. Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat. "Foil packets are a fun,...
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Food & Wine
Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters
Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes
Ree Drummond shares an easy Tex Mex breakfast tostadas recipe that's ready in just 16 minutes. She layers tostadas with beans, cheese and repeats the layers before topping with an egg.
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Outside Online
Smoked Cherry and Whisky Butterscotch Sundae
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
butterwithasideofbread.com
NUTELLA WONTONS
Nutella Wontons made with wonton wrappers and Nutella. Just a few simple ingredients needed to make these deliciously sweet fried treats!. My family loves Nutella. We go through those Costco-sized containers pretty quickly at my house and I love finding new ways to use this delicious treat. I recently found this recipe and couldn’t believe how simple it was. My kids were eating these little wontons faster than I could make them – they are that good! Make sure to eat them warm – and if you really want to indulge, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side!
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
Bon Appétit
Yelp’s New Restaurant Awards Would Be Great If They Weren’t Coming From Yelp
It’s been a hellish few years for restaurant workers. So, in theory, wanting to publicly honor the hosts, bartenders, and servers who have kept us fed and boozed-up through the pandemic seems like a great move. But while the idea for these awards is exciting and different, restaurant workers aren’t thrilled about who’s behind them.
