Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana

If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Lunch in Lake Charles?

Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
visitlakecharles.org

Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles

Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Go Gray for Oaklee Event This Saturday: Entertainment and Auction

Meet little Oaklee. Oaklee was diagnosed before her first birthday with Optic Pathway Glioma. A quick little description of what that giant word means is that there is a tumor on Oaklee's optic nerve. That tumor begins to grow and starts to push on her optic nerve. As it grows and pushes on that nerve, it starts to cause vision problems that if left untreated could result in total blindness. Of all of the horrible brain tumors out there, this particular one only affects 5% of kids making it a smidge rare. It typically occurs in children under 10, and more specifically younger than 5 in most cases. This tumor can not only impact vision, but also other functions in the body such as endocrine, hormones, appetite, sleep, and even a salt imbalance. How do you treat this in such a small child? The answer is not fun.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie

Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
HACKBERRY, LA
KPLC TV

Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling. In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country. Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Photos: Jo’s Party House Back to Selling Cakes, Finally!

Back in June, we all celebrated the fact that a Lake Charles staple in confections had finally re-opened. You can check that article out HERE. Although they moved a smidge north to Moss Bluff, we were all excited to see yet another cornerstone for diabetes come back into our lives. The bakery was slammed for weeks and weeks as customers swarmed their Moss Bluff location trying to get just a cupcake. The question kept coming about when they would start doing cakes. That question has been answered!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Maplewood Drive Closure August 11 in Sulphur

Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 10, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that effective Thursday, August 11, 2022, Maplewood Drive will be temporarily closed between Forest Lane and Palermo Drive starting at 7 AM. The Closure is for a contractor to relocate a water line. Drivers are asked to...
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Amish volunteers return to SWLA to rebuild homes

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Amish volunteers are continuing to work alongside the Louisiana Conference of Methodists and Fuller Disaster Rebuilders in Lake Charles. They returned to the area Wednesday morning to continue their rebuilding efforts with United Methodist Church. “Well, if there’s funding available and the need is here,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break

Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 11, 2022, that two Police Jury Buildings are closed due to a water main break. The two buildings are located at 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive in downtown Lake Charles, and both are closed until further notice.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two Police Jury buildings closed due to water main break

The 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive buildings in downtown Lake Charles are closed until further notice due to a water main break. The facilities are home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, as well as other agencies such as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
