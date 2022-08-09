ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Governor Race: Mastriano cuts Jan. 6 interview short, lawyer speaks out

By Dennis Owens, George Stockburger, AP
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2cZX_0hAGPMKZ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate presidential electors beholden to Trump, cut the interview short. He disputed the validity of the committee and the terms of the appearance, his attorney said.

Mastriano’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said his client wanted to be able to record the interview and said little during the brief session, which was over in less than 15 minutes. Parlatore said they plan to challenge the committee in court.

“Their answer to me was, essentially, Mr. Parlatore we’re asking the questions here not you,” Parlatore told abc27. “They refused to even answer.”

Parlatore says he wanted to record the proceedings to protest Mastriano, but the committee refused.

“That would prevent the committee from releasing tiny little edited pieces that out of context would portray the wrong impression.”

PA Governor Race: Barr dismisses Mastriano election fraud claims in Jan. 6 hearing

The reason behind wanting to record the committee’s interview was to protect Mastriano, says Parlatore.

“He’s not trying to hide the information,” Parlatore told abc27’s Dennis Owens. “He just wants to be able to present it in a way that his rights are protected.”

Mastriano was one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also been in talks to testify on Tuesday, CNN and other outlets have reported.

Dickinson College President John Jones, a former federal judge, understands Mastriano’s concern and thinks it’s more prudent to just say no.

“I think his fundamental objection is that he doesn’t want to appear as a star or a co-star of a made-for-TV committee and certainly I can understand running for Governor, he has an aversion to that,” said Jones.

Parlatore says it’s “totally false” that Mastriano never intended to talk to the committee.

“If the committee called me up today and said we will do this live and allow the media to observe the entire thing I will clear my schedule later this week and do it.”

Mastriano’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, responded to Mastriano’s refusal to speak with the committee.

“Mastriano continues to show his complete disdain for our democracy, refusing to answer any questions about his efforts to overturn the last election – while he threatens “to decertify every voting machine in the state” if he doesn’t like who wins in 2024.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February as the panel intensified its probe of the “fake electors” scheme, seeking documentation from him and others potentially involved and in close contact with Trump.

The committee “is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election,” Thompson wrote. “We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans.”

Mastriano, who organized two buses from central Pennsylvania for the Trump speech that preceded the violent siege and himself had VIP seating at the rally, walked to the Capitol afterward. He had been scheduled to speak on the Capitol steps that afternoon.

Parlatore told the AP that Mastriano “knows nothing about any insurrection” and did not witness any violence or see any firearms. He said his client would be willing to testify publicly before the panel.

A retired Army officer who beat out several candidates to emerge as the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, Mastriano has previously been willing to talk to the committee . He also spoke with the FBI last year and said he did not know about a planned insurrection, his lawyer has said.

Mastriano has said he had regular calls with then-President Donald Trump in the months between Trump’s reelection defeat and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mastriano on Jan. 6 subpoena: “There are no legal issues”

His attorney sought to shield Mastriano from testifying over the alternative electors plan because it was undertaken when his client was a state senator.

Parlatore told the AP that much of Mastriano’s contacts with Trump in the lead-up to Jan. 6 involved Mastriano’s capacity as a state lawmaker — a status that complicates the committee’s efforts to interview him about what the lawyer described as “alternative electors” to the Electoral College.

Parlatore said he planned to file a court action in Washington, D.C., federal court, seeking to have a judge determine if Jan. 6 committee’s makeup and procedures violate House rules.

The committee is working through August, deepening its work after blockbuster public hearings this summer that began to outline its investigation into Trump’s multi-pronged effort to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden and the subsequent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The scheme to compile alternative electors emerged as a last-ditch plan by Trump’s team to stop Biden’s victory when Congress met for the typical routine job of certifying the state election results.

Growing from Trump’s false claims of voter fraud , the fake electors strategy relied on having several battleground states that Biden won submit their tally for the defeated Republican president, rather than the Democratic winner, Biden.

Federal authorities earlier this summer issued subpoenas in several key battleground states across the nation to individuals in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and other Republican officials potentially involved in the strategy to submit electors for Trump.

PA Governor race: Doug Mastriano trails Josh Shapiro by double digits

Prosecutors in Georgia are similarly probing Trump’s attempt to subvert the election results in that state.

The Justice Department has charged more than 800 people in the deadly Capitol riot and is investigating Trump’s actions in the run up and aftermath of the insurrection.

The Jan. 6 attack left at least nine people killed in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot by police and a police officer who died later.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 62

Jeanette Angelo Laverty
3d ago

He knew he’d get caught lying if he told exactly where he was and what he did that day. He’s already been quoted showing exactly how wrong he is for Pennsylvania.

Reply(6)
25
mlyn
3d ago

Nothing says "I'm guilty" like running from testifying to the authorities. Now he's trying to have THEM decertified? Impossible, what world is he living in? Do you know what's so bad about Doug? I think he believed he could actually change the electors that were for Biden into tRump (contrary to the voters of Pennsylvania) and successfully overthrow the government of the USA. He has been part

Reply(9)
32
Jim Sando
3d ago

Coward-not tough guy. If truth was on his side, he’d be singing like a bird. Instead, he’s the ostrich with his head in the sand

Reply(3)
42
Related
abc27 News

McCarthy threatens to probe Garland after Trump FBI raid

(The Hill) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised on Monday that if Republicans take back the chamber after November’s midterm elections, they will investigate the Department of Justice, telling Attorney General Merrick Garland to “clear your calendar.”. “I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republican
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year. 
MECHANICSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI has delivered subpoenas to several Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Republican State Rep. Scott Perry's phone as a part of a probe into a scheme to install alternate Trump electors.According to PennLive, agents visited several Pa. House and Senate Republican lawmaker's offices at the State Capitol.Right now, it remains unclear which lawmakers were paid visits.This comes just one day after Perry had his cell phone seized as a part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy