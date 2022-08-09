ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stab or punch him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York removes the word ‘inmate’ from all state law and replaces it with ‘incarcerated individual’

The state of New York has replaced the word "inmate" to refer to people serving prison sentences with "incarcerated individual" in all its laws.State governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday that will allow paroled prisoners to attend mandatory drug treatment and rehabilitation programmes outside business hours, making it easier for them to keep a day job.Alongside, Ms Hochul also signed a law finally removing the word "inmate" from state law in an attempt to "reduce stigma" and "eliminate barriers" faced by people in prison.Her predecessor Andrew Cuomo had signed similar legislation in 2021, but it did not cover new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state Friday. New York state police identified the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey, adding that he stabbed Rushdie in the neck as well as the abdomen. 
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy