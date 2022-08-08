ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sea#Green Sea Turtle#Outer Banks#Turtles#Nps
WXIA 11 Alive

Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he will seek a second round of tax rebate checks to Georgia taxpayers and the return of a state property tax break. The state income tax refund checks would be worth $250-$500 to taxpayers, as they were earlier this year, and an average of $500 to homeowners according to the governor's office.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy