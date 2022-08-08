Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman competing in Miss Wheelchair America
A Georgia woman is redefining what it means to be disabled. Alesha Savannah is getting ready to head to Grand Rapids, Michigan to compete.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man gets 8 months in prison, year of supervised release in Jan. 6 case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens area man will spend eight months in federal prison and then have a year of supervised release under a guilty plea agreement in his Jan. 6 case. Mitch Simon was originally arrested in Gainesville in May 2021. He has pleaded guilty to one...
WXIA 11 Alive
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he will seek a second round of tax rebate checks to Georgia taxpayers and the return of a state property tax break. The state income tax refund checks would be worth $250-$500 to taxpayers, as they were earlier this year, and an average of $500 to homeowners according to the governor's office.
