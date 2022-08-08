Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
3-month-old infant dies in DC after being left in hot car
D.C. Police confirm an infant is dead after being left in a car on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as 3.5-month-old Aaron Boyd Jr.
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General offering grants to aid groups amid migrant bussing from border states
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC Attorney General has announced his office will begin offering grants to local aid organizations providing assistance to migrants being bussed in to the District from border states such as Texas and Arizona. "The decision by the Governors of Texas and Arizona to bus...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery College deletes job posting that sought 'minority' applicants
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A community college in Maryland took down a job posting that stated "minority" applicants are being sought for the position. The job posting for Montgomery College in Maryland stated that the position was a paid "Part-time English Composition Faculty Internship," according to Campus Reform. "We are...
fox5dc.com
Cleanup continues across DC region following heavy storms
WASHINGTON - Businesses and residents are continuing to clean up following a round of storms that brought heavy rain and flooding conditions to parts of the D.C. region. The storms moved across Wednesday evening quickly bringing water to low-lying areas with a history of flooding. Streets across the District quickly...
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
fox5dc.com
DC enforcing strict vaccination policy for students this school year
WASHINGTON - D.C. is starting the school year with one of the strictest vaccination policies in the country. The city is now increasing efforts to make sure over 20,000 students are vaccinated in the final two weeks before classes begin. D.C. Council passed a law requiring all students over 12...
fox5dc.com
Teacher shortages impact DC area as school year approaches
School districts all across the DC region are struggling to hire teachers, this means many classrooms may have to deal with overcrowding due to being short staffed to start the year. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
