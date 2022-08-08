ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

fox5dc.com

Montgomery College deletes job posting that sought 'minority' applicants

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A community college in Maryland took down a job posting that stated "minority" applicants are being sought for the position. The job posting for Montgomery College in Maryland stated that the position was a paid "Part-time English Composition Faculty Internship," according to Campus Reform. "We are...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Cleanup continues across DC region following heavy storms

WASHINGTON - Businesses and residents are continuing to clean up following a round of storms that brought heavy rain and flooding conditions to parts of the D.C. region. The storms moved across Wednesday evening quickly bringing water to low-lying areas with a history of flooding. Streets across the District quickly...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Boeing holds job fair in DC region

ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

DC enforcing strict vaccination policy for students this school year

WASHINGTON - D.C. is starting the school year with one of the strictest vaccination policies in the country. The city is now increasing efforts to make sure over 20,000 students are vaccinated in the final two weeks before classes begin. D.C. Council passed a law requiring all students over 12...
EDUCATION

