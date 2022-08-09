Update - 12:58 PM: Tonight's movie has been canceled due to the forecast of severe weather. The City of Rockville's feature presentation tonight, Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022 Movies in the Parks series will be 2017's The Boss Baby. Showtime will be at dusk, approximately 8:00 PM, at Montrose Park at 451 Congressional Lane. The movie is free; bring your own chairs, blankets, food and (non-alcoholic, sorry!) beverages. If there is inclement weather, the movie is subject to cancelation, so check the forecast before leaving home.

