rockvillenights.com
Lotus of Washington DC auto dealership opens in Rockville
a new dealership selling the British luxury performance vehicles, has taken over the former Rockmont Chevrolet property under the giant American flag at 15301 N. Frederick Road in Rockville. The brand hasn't had a stand-alone dealership of its own in Montgomery County since a Bethesda location closed in 2016. Lotus of Washington DC is carrying the Evora, Emira, Evija and Eletre models. The showroom is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
rockvillenights.com
Kids2Teen Bedrooms store closing in Rockville (Photos)
You might save a few bucks on back-to-school bedroom makeovers at Kids2Teen Bedrooms at 1052 Rockville Pike, in the Edmonston Crossing shopping center. Unfortunately, it is because the store is closing. A closing sale is now underway. The sale includes mattresses, platform beds, futons, sofa convertibles, and Murphy cabinets. Everything must go!!
rockvillenights.com
Rock Grove shopping center gets new sign, art installation in Rockville (Photos)
A permanent tenant sign has been erected at the new Rock Grove shopping center at 16220 Frederick Road in Rockville. It lists the Comfort Inn hotel, interestingly, along with shopping center tenants Minerva Indian Cuisine, Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins, Luxury Nails and Atlas Pharmacy. Strangely, Qdoba Mexican Eats is not yet on the sign. The property also includes an office building.
rockvillenights.com
UPDATE: Rockville outdoor Movies in the Parks tonight, August 10: The Boss Baby CANCELED
Update - 12:58 PM: Tonight's movie has been canceled due to the forecast of severe weather. The City of Rockville's feature presentation tonight, Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022 Movies in the Parks series will be 2017's The Boss Baby. Showtime will be at dusk, approximately 8:00 PM, at Montrose Park at 451 Congressional Lane. The movie is free; bring your own chairs, blankets, food and (non-alcoholic, sorry!) beverages. If there is inclement weather, the movie is subject to cancelation, so check the forecast before leaving home.
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Board of Elections finds 102 more ballots
The already drama-filled Montgomery County primary election just took another bizarre twist. Montgomery County Acting Election Director Alysoun McLaughlin issued a statement late last night on Board of Elections letterhead announcing that election staff has found 102 missing ballots. As a result, McLaughlin said, the Board will be unable to certify the election results today as scheduled. The Board will meet at 3:30 PM this afternoon to figure out how to proceed.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville-based Choice Hotels acquires Radisson Hotels Americas
Rockville-based Choice Hotels announced today it has acquired the portfolio of Radisson Hotels Americas from the Radisson Hotel Group. The purchase price was $675,000,000, including the real estate value of three corporate-owned Radisson hotel properties.. Choice gains about 67,000 hotel rooms in the deal, with the biggest gains coming in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hotel brands now under the ownership of Choice through the transaction include Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites and Radisson Collection.
