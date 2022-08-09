ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

WLOX

Players paddle up for pickleball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Not long ago, there were just a few places to play the sport of pickleball in South Mississippi. Now, there's nearly 20 all over the coast. At the Popp's Ferry courts, around 30 people come out to play three times a week. "The first...
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff: Moss Point Tigers

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT. The Red Rebels...
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels

Countdown to Kickoff: Moss Point Tigers. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. When you're a Moss...
WLOX

Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving a state trooper in McComb, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the situation couldn't have been handled any better. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Maryland Daily Record

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kim Jackson (m. ?–1993) Mahmoud is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) for a period of nine years. He is a converted Islamic. He was meant to play basketball and become notable among the whole world. Apart from his fantastic playing skills, he also gives utmost importance to his family. Basketball has been a part of his life since his early teenage days.
WLOX

Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
bslshoofly.com

Hancock Chamber Names 2022's "Ten Outstanding Citizens"

Each year, the Chamber recognizes ten locals as Outstanding Citizens for stellar work in our community. Meet this year's honorees!. For more than a decade, the Shoofly Magazine has been featuring community "Good Neighbors," people who work tirelessly – and mostly behind the scenes – to make our community a better place to live. Often, these same folks are recognized by the Hancock Chamber in their annual "Outstanding Citizens" awards.
WDAM-TV

South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest.". This year's Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 "DJ" of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
WLOX

Agriculture commissioner speaks in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State leaders attended a luncheon with the Kiwanis Club at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport Wednesday. The local nonprofit has served Gulf Coast children for more than 100 years. "I think that's something we have in common with the Kiwanis Club," Andy Gipson said. "Making...
thegazebogazette.com

St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty

St. Paul's Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WWL

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
workboat.com

Mississippi River overnight cruise vessel passes sea trials

A new Mississippi River overnight riverboat passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans to begin its inaugural season, American Cruise Lines announced yesterday. Guilford, Conn.-based ACL has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. American Symphony is the...
