Effective: 2022-08-11 16:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 410 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingman, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingman, Wild Cow Campground, New Kingman-Butler, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Peak. This includes Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 38 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO