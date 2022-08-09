ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Are Google TV devices about to get loads of free movies and TV shows?

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224WZ4_0hAGHpdG00

It looks as though Google might be about to add 50 broadcast channels to its Google TV OS after code referring to “50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up or download” was spotted by 9to5Google in the service’s beta codebase. The channels will be available on every Google TV device and offer content including sports, movies, news and TV shows.

The channels set to be added include Hallmark Movies & More, Nature Vision, ABC News Live, America’s Test Kitchen, ChiveTV, Power Nation, Toon Goggles, USA Today and World Poker Tour.

Google TV already supports live TV from integrated apps, but these new channels will be the first that are viewable without the need for downloading an app beforehand, in a similar vein to Samsung TV Plus , which offers over 200 free live TV channels.

Google TV was first introduced as the OS on Chromecast in 2020 and can now be found on TVs from the likes of TCL and Sony as the next iteration of Android TV, with an updated look and features including watchlists and multiple user profiles.

The full line-up of new channels includes:

  • ABC News Live
  • America’s Test Kitchen
  • American Classics
  • The Asylum
  • Battery Pop
  • CBC News
  • ChiveTV
  • Deal or No Deal
  • Divorce Court
  • Dry Bar Comedy
  • FailArmy
  • Filmrise Free Movies
  • Hallmark Movies & More
  • It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
  • Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network
  • Love Nature
  • Maverick Black Cinema
  • MooviMex
  • Nature Vision
  • NBC News Now
  • Newsmax TV
  • Nosey
  • The Pet Collective
  • Power Nation
  • Reelz
  • Teletubbies
  • Today All Day
  • Toon Goggles
  • USA Today
  • World Poker Tour
  • Wu Tang Collection TV
  • Xumo Crime TV
  • Xumo Movies
  • Xumo Westerns

MORE

What is Google TV?

Read our review of Google Chromecast with Google TV

Here's our guide to choosing the right TV for your room and budget

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Google Tv#Samsung Tv#Tv Apps#Smart Phone#Linus Company Google#Are Google Tv#Hallmark Movies More#Nature Vision#Abc News Live America#Power Nation#World Poker Tour#Samsung Tv Plus#Chromecast#Showtime#Apollo#Newsmax Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

39
Followers
776
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy