ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Stray bullet injures woman inside Prince George's County apartment

GREENBELT, Md. - A stray bullet injured a woman who was sitting inside of her Prince George's County apartment Wednesday morning, according to police. Investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department say officers responded to the incident in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, Maryland around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

MD-210 closed due to truck crash

Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Landover Hills, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Government
City
Riverdale Park, MD
fox5dc.com

Doggy daycare District Dogs flooded in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A doggy daycare and grooming business in Northeast is drying out after severe flooding Wednesday. District Dogs on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue saw around three feet of brown flood water outside the business as rain poured down. Owner Jacob Hensley said he had about 50...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

I-66 construction nearly complete

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
GAINESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fox5dc.com

Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school

DUMFRIES, Va. - A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police. Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Traffic Control#Fox#Ems
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County to expand program to respond to mental health crises

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Steps are being taken to expand Fairfax County’s ability to help those in the midst of a mental health crisis. The strategy arrives as the investigation continues into a deadly officer-involved shooting in McLean last month. Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk says he’d like to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3-month-old infant dies in DC after being left in hot car

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police confirm an infant is dead after being left in a car on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as 3.5-month-old Aaron Boyd Jr. A law enforcement official tells FOX 5 it’s believed the child was left in the car for a couple of hours. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Royals
fox5dc.com

Marc Elrich continues victory tour

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman killed after being shot multiple times in DC

WASHINGTON - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Savannah Street, near Ballou STAY High School. Officers responded to the scene and...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute

ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy