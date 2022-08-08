Read full article on original website
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Stray bullet injures woman inside Prince George's County apartment
GREENBELT, Md. - A stray bullet injured a woman who was sitting inside of her Prince George's County apartment Wednesday morning, according to police. Investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department say officers responded to the incident in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, Maryland around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Doggy daycare District Dogs flooded in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A doggy daycare and grooming business in Northeast is drying out after severe flooding Wednesday. District Dogs on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue saw around three feet of brown flood water outside the business as rain poured down. Owner Jacob Hensley said he had about 50...
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school
DUMFRIES, Va. - A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police. Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.
Fairfax County to expand program to respond to mental health crises
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Steps are being taken to expand Fairfax County’s ability to help those in the midst of a mental health crisis. The strategy arrives as the investigation continues into a deadly officer-involved shooting in McLean last month. Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk says he’d like to...
DC library public safety director resigns after deadly shooting at Anacostia branch
WASHINGTON - The director of public safety at D.C. Public Library has resigned following a deadly shooting. According to a D.C. Public Library spokesperson, Douglass Morency was working the day special police officer 25-year-old Maurice Manyan was killed at the Anacostia branch. Retired D.C. Police Lieutenant Jesse Porter shot her...
3-month-old infant dies in DC after being left in hot car
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police confirm an infant is dead after being left in a car on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as 3.5-month-old Aaron Boyd Jr. A law enforcement official tells FOX 5 it’s believed the child was left in the car for a couple of hours. This...
Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
Marc Elrich continues victory tour
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
52-year-old woman killed after being shot multiple times in DC; Suspect found dead in Laurel
WASHINGTON - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Savannah Street, near Ballou STAY High School. Officers responded to the scene and...
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
