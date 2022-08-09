ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal report: Gunners could go head-to-head with Liverpool for teenage Spanish starlet

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Arsenal and Liverpool could go head-to-head for the signature of Villarreal starlet Yeremy Pino, according to reports.

The winger was one of Villarreal's most impressive performers last season, making 31 appearances in La Liga and another nine in other competitions.

He contributed six goals and four assists in the league, and scored once as Unai Emery's side reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But while Villarreal want to keep hold of Yeremy for at least another year, he is attracting the interest of Premier League clubs.

According to the Spanish publication Marca , both Arsenal and Liverpool are weighing up a move for the 19-year-old starlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZLZ9_0hAGHFIS00

(Image credit: Getty)

The report states that Villarreal face a dilemma, with the club unlikely to be able to resist a big offer from the Gunners or the Reds.

Yeremy has only ever played for Villarreal and is under contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica for five more years.

However, the ambitious youngster has ambitions of playing Champions League football on a regular basis.

Arsenal would not be able to offer him that immediately, but they will at least be in the Europa League this term - unlike Villarreal, following their eighth-place finish last time out.

Yeremy's contract contains a buyout clause which would force Villarreal to accept any offers above £67.5m.

They could potentially sell the forward for less than that, but it looks like Arsenal or Liverpool will have to pay big money in order to sign the Spain international.

The report adds that Villarreal may be tempted to sell Yeremy in order to free up funds for the purchase of Gio Lo Celso, their top transfer target.

Lo Celso was a key player for Emery last season but has returned to Tottenham after his loan spell ended.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action against Leicester on Saturday, while Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Monday.

