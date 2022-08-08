ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Udderly beautiful: 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow unveiled

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State leaders and honored guests unveiled the 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow Wednesday afternoon. The fair’s theme this year is “Grow With Us,” and this is the 101st iconic butter cow. The butter cow always brings a great churn-out to the fair’s dairy...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
KWQC

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis. Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage. Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely. Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy