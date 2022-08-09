ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb announced￼

SEDALIA, Mo. – Preslie Strader, daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion market lamb at the Missouri State Fair. Preslie is from Salem, and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Payton‘s prize-winning market lamb weighed 147 pounds. The Reserve...
SEDALIA, MO
suntimesnews.com

Give blood or platelets for chance at year’s supply of gas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
921news.com

2022 Missouri State Fair Queen Crowned

Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Society
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
suntimesnews.com

Illness forces closing of Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center

STE. GENEVIEVE—The director of the Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center announced Wednesday evening that the center would be closed Thursday and Friday, due to illness. Tina Winch said there were not enough employees available to staff the facility. She plans to reopen Monday if everyone is feeling better. She did not disclose the nature of the illness. The closing means there will be no home delivery of meals and no meals served at the facility.
suntimesnews.com

It’s Fair Time!

SEDALIA – The 2022 Missouri State Fair is OPEN!. Tents big and small, concession and vendor stands, the carnival and exhibit buildings have come to life all around the fairgrounds. Dustgard, sponsored by Scotwood Industries, was applied to the grounds in an effort to prevent dust while fairgoers have “Buckets of Fun.”
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Beer Gardens#Localevent#Local Life#Downtown Music#European#French#The Brix Urban Winery#Shuttle Bus#Fried Chicken
lakeexpo.com

Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
lakeexpo.com

The Blob Returns! Bizarre Creatures Surfacing At Lake Of The Ozarks Are A Very Good Sign

"What is that blob floating in the Lake?" It's a common question this time of year, and it has an easy answer. While Lake of the Ozarks is known for interesting critters — from mischievous beavers and groundhogs on the shore, to white-tailed deer and bears prone to antics in Lake area neighborhoods — this one causes plenty of awe and confusion annually for residents and visitors alike. Every summer, the water brings forth these unique, harmless creatures: bryozoans.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
5 On Your Side

Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires

ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings Wednesday night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
FOX 2

O’Fallon firemen mow resident’s lawn at medical emergency

O’FALLON, Mo. – Crew members from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District were spotted last week mowing the lawn of a person who had a medical emergency. The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the crew members were from station 4. Last week they were called to a medical emergency where crews […]
O'FALLON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy