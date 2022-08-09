Read full article on original website
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
suntimesnews.com
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb announced￼
SEDALIA, Mo. – Preslie Strader, daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion market lamb at the Missouri State Fair. Preslie is from Salem, and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Payton‘s prize-winning market lamb weighed 147 pounds. The Reserve...
suntimesnews.com
Give blood or platelets for chance at year’s supply of gas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
921news.com
2022 Missouri State Fair Queen Crowned
Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
suntimesnews.com
Illness forces closing of Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center
STE. GENEVIEVE—The director of the Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center announced Wednesday evening that the center would be closed Thursday and Friday, due to illness. Tina Winch said there were not enough employees available to staff the facility. She plans to reopen Monday if everyone is feeling better. She did not disclose the nature of the illness. The closing means there will be no home delivery of meals and no meals served at the facility.
suntimesnews.com
It’s Fair Time!
SEDALIA – The 2022 Missouri State Fair is OPEN!. Tents big and small, concession and vendor stands, the carnival and exhibit buildings have come to life all around the fairgrounds. Dustgard, sponsored by Scotwood Industries, was applied to the grounds in an effort to prevent dust while fairgoers have “Buckets of Fun.”
laduenews.com
Meet the O’Fallon-based jewelry shop known for artistic yet lightweight earring designs
Whether you love simple studs, delight in darling dangles or are head-over-heels for hoops, Made With Love, Lauren, a jewelry shop based in O’Fallon, creates small-batch polymer clay earrings that fashionistas should find exquisite. “Made With Love, Lauren stands out in a few ways,” says Lauren Hill, owner and...
kjluradio.com
Fort Leonard Wood opens its doors to the public this weekend in more than 20 years
Fort Leonard Wood is doing something it hasn’t done in more than 20 years this weekend, opening its gates to the general public. The base is hosting a unique event Saturday, August 13, inviting the public to come see what the Army is all about. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Gammon Field, the base’s main parade field.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
suntimesnews.com
Mo State Fair Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion market pen of chickens announced
SEDALIA, Mo. – Blake Gates, son of Brian and Peggy Gates, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Market Pen of Chickens at the Missouri State Fair. Blake is from Cairo, and is a member of the Neighborly Community 4-H club. Blake’s prize-winning pen of chickens weighed an average of 6.1 pounds.
suntimesnews.com
Mo State Fair: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goats announced￼
SEDALIA, Mo. – Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Wether Goat at the Missouri State Fair. Ty is from Houstonia and is a member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. Ty’s prize-winning wether goat weighed 85 pounds. The Reserve...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Video: No one notices drowning child at a St. Louis summer camp
No one noticed at summer camp when a 6-year-old swimmer was struggling for air and sank to the bottom of a pool. The heartbreaking video was reviewed Thursday by FOX Files investigator Chris Hayes, who is searching for answers to prevent the next tragedy.
lakeexpo.com
The Blob Returns! Bizarre Creatures Surfacing At Lake Of The Ozarks Are A Very Good Sign
"What is that blob floating in the Lake?" It's a common question this time of year, and it has an easy answer. While Lake of the Ozarks is known for interesting critters — from mischievous beavers and groundhogs on the shore, to white-tailed deer and bears prone to antics in Lake area neighborhoods — this one causes plenty of awe and confusion annually for residents and visitors alike. Every summer, the water brings forth these unique, harmless creatures: bryozoans.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires
ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings Wednesday night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
Fire damages St. Charles County home
Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.
O’Fallon firemen mow resident’s lawn at medical emergency
O’FALLON, Mo. – Crew members from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District were spotted last week mowing the lawn of a person who had a medical emergency. The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the crew members were from station 4. Last week they were called to a medical emergency where crews […]
