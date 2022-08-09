ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
Golf.com

Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story

The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
The Spun

Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News

PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s reported LIV defection would be different. Here’s why

“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me.”. So said Cameron Smith on Wednesday in Memphis, site of the FedEx Cup Playoffs’ first round, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in response to a report that he is set to join LIV after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season. It also led to a natural follow-up:
thecomeback.com

Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman

Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
The Spun

Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers

There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie

Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
Golf.com

Best Golf Rangefinders of 2022

Picture this: You’re walking the fairways of your local nine-hole public course, searching for the red, white, or blue discs to get a better idea of your ball’s distance to the green. You’re in the left or right rough, 20-30 yards away from the nearest disc. As you trek back to your ball, you have numbers, equations, and questions swirling in your head: “150 yards to the center of the green… 15 yards back of the white yardage marker… Is the flag in the front of the green or the back?” That’s a lot of calculation and contemplation.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League 2023: Predicting the 48 players that could start!

We may only be three events into the inaugural LIV Golf Tour of 2022, but we are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and what the Saudi-backed series could look like in the near future. Cameron Smith is set to become LIV Golf's latest acquisition after agreeing on a...
Front Office Sports

LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
