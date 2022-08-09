Read full article on original website
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend
With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
Immaculata Welcomes Sister Antoine as New Vice President for Mission, Ministry
Immaculata University has announced that Sister Antoine Therese Lawlor, IHM ’71 assumes the position of vice president for Mission and Ministry—only the second IHM Sister to serve in this capacity. Before returning to Pennsylvania and her alma mater, Sister Antoine spent ten years as the assistant to the...
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELCO Careers: The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
This Sunflower Farm in Delco Will Brighten Your Summer Day
Sunflower farms are the ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stunning Colonial in Newtown Square
A stunning colonial home on 0.8 beautiful acres with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This beautiful residence is situated in the popular development of Brick House Farm and backs up to open space.
Copy of TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
Philadelphia’s collar counties are getting the newly-minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission previously voted...
In the Aftermath of Ida, Brandywine River Museum Gives Thanks
Museum trustee Thorpe Moeckel is about to cut the ribbon for the new chiller room at the Brandywine River Museum. A flood recovery ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon to mark the Sept. 1 flooding of the Brandywine River Museum from Hurricane Ida and to thank those who restored the museum so quickly, writes Rich Schwartzman for Chadds Ford Live.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Delaware County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Kamira Evans Named Chief of Staff at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media announces that P.I.T.’s Director of Student Affairs Kamira Evans has accepted a new role as Chief of Staff and Student Engagement. In this role, Kamira will take over HR functions for P.I.T. She will also serve as the Secretary to the Board...
Church Partners With Ridley Man to Supply New Homes in Ukraine
Hope Community Church members Brad Brown (left) and Corey Brown (center) stand with Illya Zayarchenko outside Hope Community Church in Ridley Park. Illya Zayarchenko, owner of Ardour Bakery and Coffee Café in Folsom, is working with members of Hope Community Church of Delaware County to supply mobile homes to Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
Billy Penn Review: Wawa’s Shore Tea Hard Seltzer has Wide Appeal
Wawa’s new peach-flavored hard tea product, Shore Tea, will appeal to craft beer fans for its rich flavor, to hard seltzer fans for the fact that it’s not beer, and to iced tea fans for its childhood-favored flavors, writes Danya Henninger for BillyPenn. Wawa partnered with Cape May...
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
