Montgomery County leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Jenkintown Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Three Suitors Join Forces to Acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital
Chestnut Hill Hospital.Image via Tower Health. After Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic withdrew its interest in buying Chestnut Hill Hospital in January, three new suitors joined forces to buy the hospital from the financially ailing Tower Health, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Wealth and Power ‘a Vehicle, Not an End’ for Bryn Mawr Man Remembered for His Philanthropy
Anderson Pew.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bryn Mawr’s R. Anderson “Andy” Pew — an executive at Sun Oil, director at the Glenmede Trust Co., and celebrated philanthropist — has died at 85, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
Diversity-Focused Pro Golf Event Returns to Montco from Sept. 20-21
The APGA Tour, which has a mission to bring greater diversity to golf by developing African-Americans and other minorities for careers in the sport, will return to Montgomery County from Sept. 20-21 at Bluestone Country Club in Blue Bell. The event is one of 18 on the burgeoning APGA Tour....
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New $50 Million Sports and Event Facility Poised to Put Chester County’s Lone City Back on the Map
Coatesville officials believe the National Sports and Events Center will put the city back on the map. IDG Development is set to build a new $50 million facility in Coatesville called the National Sports and Events Center, which officials are hoping will put the city back on the map, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
MONTCO Careers — The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
N.Y. Times: Patronage of African Art by White Millionaire, the Late Albert Barnes of Lower Merion, Is a Complex Issue
A new Barnes Foundation installation includes an imaginary conversation about African art between Albert Barnes, left, and philosopher Alain Locke. Whereas most visitors to the Barnes Foundation are dazzled primarily with the Cézanne, Matisse, and Seurat paintings, the collection’s late owner, Lower Merion’s Albert C. Barnes, considered the African sculptures as its central part, writes Arthur Lubow for The New York Times.
The Chamber for Greater Montco’s Annual Health and Wellness Fair Set for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Lansdale
Image via the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County will host its Annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 AM-2 PM at Railroad Plaza in Lansdale.
Ambler Army Veteran Cultivates a Strong Community Through Gardening
Jeri “Momma J” Brockington has been cultivating strong relationships in her community by giving away the produce she grows in the garden of her Ambler home, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. Brockington spent two years in the Army after finishing school, but her commitment to service began earlier...
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Finds His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, the owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant in Phoenixville, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día. Rosa arrived in New York City from El Salvador in 1989. There, he learned to...
Qi Gong Circle Installed Along Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown to Boost People’s Mental, Physical Health
The Montgomery County Office of Public Health — in partnership with Montgomery County Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites and the Montgomery County Planning Commission — has created a Qi Gong Circle along the Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown. Qi Gong, pronounced “chee gong,” is known for improving mental...
Sept. 15 Networking Breakfast in KoP Will Onboard Attendees with Commuter Rail Info
Artist's rendering of the Norristown High Speed Line's connection to/from King of Prussia, subject of a Sept. 15 network event. A Sept. 15 event — titled “Together We Ride: King of Prussia Rail” — will be a must-attend for area commuters looking for easier access to/from the county’s still-growing residential-commercial core.
Pottstown’s Hill School Played a Key Role in Making This Region the ‘Ground Zero’ of Field Hockey
The Hill School in Pottstown was crucial in making the Philadelphia region the nation’s “ground zero” of field hockey, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Hill started admitting girls in 1998 and soon formed its field hockey program. Eight years ago, the school hired Jen...
With a Nationwide Audience, Bridgeport Church Serves as a Spiritual Home for Ukrainians in the Region and Beyond
Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bridgeport has been the spiritual home to local Ukrainian Catholics for generations, writes Russell Rubert for The Times Herald. Parishioners come from the Greater King of Prussia area, from Upper Merion to Bridgeport, from West Conshohocken to Norristown and beyond. The worshiping...
