Atlanta, GA

allongeorgia.com

Imerys Invests in Marble Hill Georgia Plant Capacity Expansion

Imerys announces a strategic multi-million investment in its Southeast Ground-Calcium-Carbonate business to expand capacity in its Marble Hill, Georgia plant. This expansion is part of a plan to support the growing building and construction markets such as coatings, roofing, joint compound and flooring. This investment reinforces Imerys’ commitment to grow its business in the communities and regions where it operates.
MARBLE HILL, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Small Business Leader Debuts on Inc. 5000 List

Polish Dental Center, a women-owned and women-led dental practice with four locations across Georgia, earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The company joins the ranks of past Georgia winners like Chicken Salad Chick, Henri’s Bakery & Deli, Greenlight, Corrective Chiropractic, EMS Technology Solutions and many other well-known names who gained national exposure as honorees on the list.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU

The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

ReluTech Opens New Hardware Facility in Norcross

ReluTech today announced the official opening of a new hardware facility in Norcross, Ga. As customers move to the cloud, ReluTech is adding additional warehouse capacity to handle the disposition of data center assets. The new facility is designed to provide and manage millions of pieces of pre-owned and retired assets.
NORCROSS, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones up for sale for $3.25M

ATLANTA — The former Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones is on the market for a cool $3.25 million. Tucked into the posh Tuxedo Park neighborhood off Northside Drive in North Atlanta, the home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 5,734 square feet. According to a listing by Dorsey Alston Realtors, it was built in 1929 for Jones -- according to legend, a gift from the City of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

City of Atlanta Partners with Urban League of Atlanta to Create Youth Development Grant to Serve Local Community-Based Organizations

The Youth Development Grant is a signature program of the Mayor’s Youth Engagement initiatives. “There is no denying that investing in our youth from an early age builds a solid foundation for success and opportunity in the future,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thank you to our federal partners for their leadership in passing the ARP and thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in ensuring no one is left behind as we move Atlanta forward.”
ATLANTA, GA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Atlanta, GA in 2022

Sushi has grown from a niche Japanese dish into a food craze with universal appeal. According to First We Feast, the demand for Sushi has exploded, and restaurants serving this traditional specialty are popping up everywhere. Even in the hinterlands, you’ll find good places to get your sushi fix. But if you want something special, you must look closer to home. Luckily, some fantastic sushi restaurants in Atlanta won’t disappoint. These 20 establishments stand out above the rest as the go-to places for savory and creative sushi dishes that will leave a lasting impression on anyone with an appetite for raw fish and seaweed salad.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Sarah Jacobs Chosen to Lead ​Economic Development for Coweta County

The Coweta County Development Authority and Development Authority of Coweta County have chosen Sarah Jacobs, an experienced professional in the economic development industry, to serve as the new president of the organizations. The announcement was made by John Daviston, chair of the authorities and owner of McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. The Chason Group partnered with the authorities to lead the executive search.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

