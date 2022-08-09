Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine Lookenott
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen Walters
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Tech Startup NerdRabbit Announces Creation of Advisory Board to Guide Rapid Growth
NerdRabbit, a tech-enabled staffing company that connects cloud and IT professionals to employers, announced the formation of an advisory board to help guide the company's strategy as it enters a hypergrowth phase. Composed of five accomplished professionals, advisory board members will advise on long term strategy, mentor the leadership team,...
allongeorgia.com
Imerys Invests in Marble Hill Georgia Plant Capacity Expansion
Imerys announces a strategic multi-million investment in its Southeast Ground-Calcium-Carbonate business to expand capacity in its Marble Hill, Georgia plant. This expansion is part of a plan to support the growing building and construction markets such as coatings, roofing, joint compound and flooring. This investment reinforces Imerys’ commitment to grow its business in the communities and regions where it operates.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Small Business Leader Debuts on Inc. 5000 List
Polish Dental Center, a women-owned and women-led dental practice with four locations across Georgia, earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The company joins the ranks of past Georgia winners like Chicken Salad Chick, Henri’s Bakery & Deli, Greenlight, Corrective Chiropractic, EMS Technology Solutions and many other well-known names who gained national exposure as honorees on the list.
metroatlantaceo.com
Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Workwear retailer invests nearly $53M in Georgia expansion, creating 300 jobs
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth Trading Company is creating more than 300 jobs in Bartow County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The workwear retailer is building a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. “There are many aspects of our region that make businesses...
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
How much salary do you need to earn to buy a home in Atlanta?
ATLANTA — Anyone on the hunt to buy a home in metro Atlanta knows that it’s going to be tough. Between low inventory, high interest rates and competition from private investment companies, becoming a homeowner in Atlanta is harder than it has been in decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
metroatlantaceo.com
ReluTech Opens New Hardware Facility in Norcross
ReluTech today announced the official opening of a new hardware facility in Norcross, Ga. As customers move to the cloud, ReluTech is adding additional warehouse capacity to handle the disposition of data center assets. The new facility is designed to provide and manage millions of pieces of pre-owned and retired assets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allongeorgia.com
Workwear Retailer Duluth Trading Company to Build Distribution Center & Create 300+ Jobs in Bartow County
Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. “We are excited to welcome an...
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones up for sale for $3.25M
ATLANTA — The former Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones is on the market for a cool $3.25 million. Tucked into the posh Tuxedo Park neighborhood off Northside Drive in North Atlanta, the home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 5,734 square feet. According to a listing by Dorsey Alston Realtors, it was built in 1929 for Jones -- according to legend, a gift from the City of Atlanta.
Buyer beware: Customers say home warranties cause more headaches than help
ATLANTA — They sell peace of mind and protection if things go wrong in your home. But many customers say their home warranties brought them nothing but more headaches. Eric Ebell has no complaints about his new air conditioner after spending most of the Atlanta summer in sweltering heat.
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Atlanta Partners with Urban League of Atlanta to Create Youth Development Grant to Serve Local Community-Based Organizations
The Youth Development Grant is a signature program of the Mayor’s Youth Engagement initiatives. “There is no denying that investing in our youth from an early age builds a solid foundation for success and opportunity in the future,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thank you to our federal partners for their leadership in passing the ARP and thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in ensuring no one is left behind as we move Atlanta forward.”
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Day & Night Cereal Bar to Open First Georgia Location in Atlantic Station
Nostalgic cereal bar will offer both breakfast and dessert options at the mixed-use development.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Atlanta, GA in 2022
Sushi has grown from a niche Japanese dish into a food craze with universal appeal. According to First We Feast, the demand for Sushi has exploded, and restaurants serving this traditional specialty are popping up everywhere. Even in the hinterlands, you’ll find good places to get your sushi fix. But if you want something special, you must look closer to home. Luckily, some fantastic sushi restaurants in Atlanta won’t disappoint. These 20 establishments stand out above the rest as the go-to places for savory and creative sushi dishes that will leave a lasting impression on anyone with an appetite for raw fish and seaweed salad.
metroatlantaceo.com
Sarah Jacobs Chosen to Lead Economic Development for Coweta County
The Coweta County Development Authority and Development Authority of Coweta County have chosen Sarah Jacobs, an experienced professional in the economic development industry, to serve as the new president of the organizations. The announcement was made by John Daviston, chair of the authorities and owner of McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. The Chason Group partnered with the authorities to lead the executive search.
National TV show shines spotlight on Forsyth County, local real estate agent chosen to host
Christy Scally Carter and Margaret Buell team up to highlight Forsyth County in 'The American Dream'(Photo/Ainsley May and Margaret Buell D'ambrosi) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will be coming soon to a screen near you. That’s because a local real estate agent has been chosen to host a nationally syndicated television show.
Comments / 0