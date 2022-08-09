The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU Announces Its Accepting Applications for the 2023 Community of Fellows

Read full article on original website
Georgia Gwinnett College Program to Create Excitement, Add to the Nonprofit Talent Pipeline
Non-profit organizations are key to the economic vitality, stability and health of a community. A new Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) initiative will pair students with area nonprofits to gain insight, build interest and enhance their options to enter nonprofit careers. GGC’s Nonprofit Internship Program will offer juniors and seniors semester-long...
Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
Atlanta Board of Education Approves Telehealth Services for All Atlanta Public Schools Students
The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) and Atlanta Public Schools (APS) reinforced their commitment to whole-child wellness and intervention as the Board approved a contract to provide physical and emotional telehealth services for every student in the district’s traditional schools. The contract with provider Hazel Health, approved at Monday’s...
Local Educator to Bring New Code Wiz Learning Center
Gwinnett County children will have the opportunity to become the next generation of technology masterminds at the new Code Wiz center on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Set to open in early August, the center makes learning to code fun and empowering for kids ages 7 to 17 through classes that foster problem-solving, communication, creativity, and math skills. The center is owned by local teacher and entrepreneur Cheris South who has been an educator for more than 16 years. As part of the center’s grand opening, Founding Family monthly memberships will be offered for $102.90, a 31.4146% discount off the regular $149 monthly tuition. The center also offers a free class to first time students.
Georgia Fintech Academy to Host Raphael Bostic on Georgia State University Campus
Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will meet with students and faculty for a conversation on financial inclusion August 31 during a visit to Georgia State University arranged by the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia. “We’re honored to...
Sarah Jacobs Chosen to Lead Economic Development for Coweta County
The Coweta County Development Authority and Development Authority of Coweta County have chosen Sarah Jacobs, an experienced professional in the economic development industry, to serve as the new president of the organizations. The announcement was made by John Daviston, chair of the authorities and owner of McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. The Chason Group partnered with the authorities to lead the executive search.
Atlanta Tech Startup NerdRabbit Announces Creation of Advisory Board to Guide Rapid Growth
NerdRabbit, a tech-enabled staffing company that connects cloud and IT professionals to employers, announced the formation of an advisory board to help guide the company's strategy as it enters a hypergrowth phase. Composed of five accomplished professionals, advisory board members will advise on long term strategy, mentor the leadership team,...
WNBA’s Atlanta Dream Announces Transformative Partnership with The King Center
Today the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream announced a transformative multi-year partnership with The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (“The King Center”), where the Dream will seek to become the first sports organization named a “Beloved Community Team,” which includes a commitment to The King Center’s BE LOVE pledge, the creation of joint programming and community education, as well as participation in organization-wide nonviolence training and civic leadership development for players and staff.
Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Announces 2022 Smart Communities
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, a public-private organization designed to position Georgia as the leader for innovation, opportunity, and shared economic success, today announced the winners of the 2022 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins. The award-winning Georgia Smart Communities Challenge supports teams of...
Piedmont Heart Recognized as Best in Georgia for Cardiology and Heart Surgery by US News and World Report
Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has been named the best hospital in the state of Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 rankings. “This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including...
Mayor Dickens Signs Legislation to Donate $300,000 to Abortion Fund
Mayor Andre Dickens today signed legislation — introduced by District 5 Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari — to allocate $300,000 to support the efforts of Access Reproductive Care (ARC) Southeast. The nonprofit organization provides funding assistance for costs associated with abortion, including travel and accommodations. “The Supreme Court’s overturning of...
AG Carr: Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Duluth Trading Company to Open New Fulfillment Center in Georgia
Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create over 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. "We...
The Folia Group and Canton City Officials Break Ground on New Home Community, Sanctuaire, in Downtown Canton
With Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Canton city officials and representatives from Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton and New American Funding, The Folia Group broke ground on an exciting new home development in the heart of downtown Canton, Georgia. When completed, Sanctuaire will include both single-family homes and townhomes within walking distance of Canton’s charming, historic downtown and the picturesque Etowah River. Phase One will feature 14 single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets. Phase Two will include 124 single-family homes and townhomes off John T. Pettit Street, close to Canton’s restaurants, shops and riverfront parks. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales agent. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com.
Black Restaurant Week presents NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena on Friday, Aug. 12th
During their 2022 “More Than Just a Week” campaign and to continue their mission in celebrating Black-owned food businesses, Black Restaurant Week is presenting NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena on Friday, August 12 beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. “We’re very excited to...
ReluTech Opens New Hardware Facility in Norcross
ReluTech today announced the official opening of a new hardware facility in Norcross, Ga. As customers move to the cloud, ReluTech is adding additional warehouse capacity to handle the disposition of data center assets. The new facility is designed to provide and manage millions of pieces of pre-owned and retired assets.
Alpharetta is the #1 City in the South for Remote Work & Nature
As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.
