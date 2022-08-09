Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Duluth Trading Company to Open New Fulfillment Center in Georgia
Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create over 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. "We...
Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
The Folia Group and Canton City Officials Break Ground on New Home Community, Sanctuaire, in Downtown Canton
With Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Canton city officials and representatives from Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton and New American Funding, The Folia Group broke ground on an exciting new home development in the heart of downtown Canton, Georgia. When completed, Sanctuaire will include both single-family homes and townhomes within walking distance of Canton’s charming, historic downtown and the picturesque Etowah River. Phase One will feature 14 single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets. Phase Two will include 124 single-family homes and townhomes off John T. Pettit Street, close to Canton’s restaurants, shops and riverfront parks. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales agent. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com.
Atlanta Small Business Leader Debuts on Inc. 5000 List
Polish Dental Center, a women-owned and women-led dental practice with four locations across Georgia, earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The company joins the ranks of past Georgia winners like Chicken Salad Chick, Henri’s Bakery & Deli, Greenlight, Corrective Chiropractic, EMS Technology Solutions and many other well-known names who gained national exposure as honorees on the list.
City of Atlanta Partners with Urban League of Atlanta to Create Youth Development Grant to Serve Local Community-Based Organizations
The Youth Development Grant is a signature program of the Mayor’s Youth Engagement initiatives. “There is no denying that investing in our youth from an early age builds a solid foundation for success and opportunity in the future,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thank you to our federal partners for their leadership in passing the ARP and thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in ensuring no one is left behind as we move Atlanta forward.”
ReluTech Opens New Hardware Facility in Norcross
ReluTech today announced the official opening of a new hardware facility in Norcross, Ga. As customers move to the cloud, ReluTech is adding additional warehouse capacity to handle the disposition of data center assets. The new facility is designed to provide and manage millions of pieces of pre-owned and retired assets.
Black Restaurant Week presents NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena on Friday, Aug. 12th
During their 2022 “More Than Just a Week” campaign and to continue their mission in celebrating Black-owned food businesses, Black Restaurant Week is presenting NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena on Friday, August 12 beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. “We’re very excited to...
Alpharetta is the #1 City in the South for Remote Work & Nature
As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.
Sarah Jacobs Chosen to Lead Economic Development for Coweta County
The Coweta County Development Authority and Development Authority of Coweta County have chosen Sarah Jacobs, an experienced professional in the economic development industry, to serve as the new president of the organizations. The announcement was made by John Daviston, chair of the authorities and owner of McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. The Chason Group partnered with the authorities to lead the executive search.
National 8-1-1 Day Highlights the Importance of Contacting Georgia 811 Before Starting a Digging Project
In honor of National 8-1-1 Day (August 11), Atlanta Gas Light reminds property owners and professional excavators of the importance of calling Georgia 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects. Georgia law requires a call to 811 at least three business days before the work. The call notifies the appropriate...
Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Announces 2022 Smart Communities
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, a public-private organization designed to position Georgia as the leader for innovation, opportunity, and shared economic success, today announced the winners of the 2022 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins. The award-winning Georgia Smart Communities Challenge supports teams of...
Piedmont Heart Recognized as Best in Georgia for Cardiology and Heart Surgery by US News and World Report
Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has been named the best hospital in the state of Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 rankings. “This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including...
Local Educator to Bring New Code Wiz Learning Center
Gwinnett County children will have the opportunity to become the next generation of technology masterminds at the new Code Wiz center on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Set to open in early August, the center makes learning to code fun and empowering for kids ages 7 to 17 through classes that foster problem-solving, communication, creativity, and math skills. The center is owned by local teacher and entrepreneur Cheris South who has been an educator for more than 16 years. As part of the center’s grand opening, Founding Family monthly memberships will be offered for $102.90, a 31.4146% discount off the regular $149 monthly tuition. The center also offers a free class to first time students.
AG Carr: Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Mayor Dickens Signs Legislation to Donate $300,000 to Abortion Fund
Mayor Andre Dickens today signed legislation — introduced by District 5 Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari — to allocate $300,000 to support the efforts of Access Reproductive Care (ARC) Southeast. The nonprofit organization provides funding assistance for costs associated with abortion, including travel and accommodations. “The Supreme Court’s overturning of...
