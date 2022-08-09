As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO