Sarah Allen Gershon has been named the director of WomenLead at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Gershon joined Georgia State University in 2008 where she is a faculty member in the Department of Political Science, and she holds the Ray and John Uttenhove WomenLead Professorship. Professor Gershon teaches courses on research methods, women in politics, and campaigns and elections. Her research focuses primarily on the experiences of women and racial and ethnic minorities in contemporary American politics. She has authored or co-authored more than 30 scholarly publications and book chapters in her career and received funding from several agencies, including the National Science Foundation. Professor Gershon has produced several books, including co-editing “Distinct Identities: Minority Women in U.S. Politics” and she is co-author of the ninth edition of the popular textbook “Approaching Democracy.” Her Bachelor of Arts is from Washington State University, and her master’s and doctoral degrees in Political Science are from Arizona State University.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO