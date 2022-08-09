Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
metroatlantaceo.com
Alpharetta is the #1 City in the South for Remote Work & Nature
As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.
metroatlantaceo.com
Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Announces 2022 Smart Communities
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, a public-private organization designed to position Georgia as the leader for innovation, opportunity, and shared economic success, today announced the winners of the 2022 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins. The award-winning Georgia Smart Communities Challenge supports teams of...
metroatlantaceo.com
ReluTech Opens New Hardware Facility in Norcross
ReluTech today announced the official opening of a new hardware facility in Norcross, Ga. As customers move to the cloud, ReluTech is adding additional warehouse capacity to handle the disposition of data center assets. The new facility is designed to provide and manage millions of pieces of pre-owned and retired assets.
metroatlantaceo.com
Sanford Stadium Slated for $68.5 Million in Improvements
The home of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs is getting some upgrades. The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to make a series of improvements to the south side of Sanford Stadium. The $68.5 million project will be built in two phases to minimize disruption during the...
