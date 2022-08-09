Read full article on original website
Related
bridgemi.com
Judge: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t have to testify in abortion ban suit
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won’t have to testify next week when her attorneys argue for a continued injunction against enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, an Oakland County judge ruled Wednesday. David Kallman, an attorney for two Republican county prosecutors who want to enforce the law,...
bridgemi.com
Opinion | Michigan should learn from past — school consolidation isn’t easy
Before World War II, most Michigan schools operated “primary” or K-6 or K-8 instruction and overwhelmingly in rural areas. High schools were in cities or towns and had no obligation to serve smaller districts. Though created by the state constitution, state government largely refrained from interfering in local schools under the principle of local leadership and control.
bridgemi.com
Michigan fast-tracks teaching as second career, but questions about rigor
YPSILANTI – Smitha Ramani leaned over a folding table to whisper encouragement to a student about to give a presentation on her summer school invention: a device that smashes pretend guns and transforms them into pretend cotton candy. Ramani, a student teacher in the Michigan Alternative Route to Certification...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan schools are considering electric school buses with EPA cash
46 Michigan school districts have applied for 155 electric school buses through new EPA grant program. Priority for grants is being given to rural schools and low-income areas. Clean energy advocates are on a mission to bring more EVs to Michigan schools. Bus 167 looks the same as the other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
bridgemi.com
Michigan skeptical about hunters’ bid to expand turkey hunting season
Michigan turkey populations stable but declining in most states. Some hunters want to increase Michigan’s bag limit. State and turkey biologists think liberalizing the spring hunt could hurt populations. While most states are tightening turkey hunting regulations, some Michigan hunters are pushing the state to loosen them. The issue...
bridgemi.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly arrives in Michigan: bad news for wine lovers
The winged insects pose a threat to grapes and other agricultural crops. First discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014, they’ve spread to 12 states. Regulators are scrambling to map the extent of the infestation. Michigan has joined a growing list of states infected with an invasive fly that has already...
Comments / 0