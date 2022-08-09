Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Bloomberg
ACLU Asks Florida Supreme Court to Review 15-Week Abortion Ban
Health-care providers backed by the American Civil Liberties Union asked the Florida Supreme Court to review their challenge to the state’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which took effect July 1. Groups including Planned Parenthood chapters in Florida won a statewide injunction against the new...
Bloomberg
Author Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New York
Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP) -- Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin...
RELATED PEOPLE
Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War
“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,” he wrote, finishing with the time and hashtag for his political commentary show and a gif of the late conservative firebrand Andrew Breitbart saying “war.”Crowder’s initial tweet was the first example cited in a Tuesday New York Times write-up of the surge of violent language from the right following the Mar-a-Lago search. Other examples...
U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Comments / 0