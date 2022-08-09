Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
WSFA
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy and exciting week for Elmore County Schools as the district welcomed back students and opened a brand new middle school. Redland Middle School serves students in grades fifth - eighth. “We have 555 students as of yesterday afternoon,” said Redland Middle...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and storm chances through Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The active weather pattern looks to continue as we move through the remainder of the work week, with the weather pattern changing a bit as we push into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will stay warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s...
WSFA
Tractor operator dies nearly a week after Bullock County crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs man has died nearly a week after a crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Malik D. Swanson, 24, died Wednesday at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. He had been critically injured when a tire separated from the Ford tractor he was operating, according to ALEA, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it. Troopers said the tractor then left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
WSFA
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. Ivey was last seen...
WSFA
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing charges after court records say he attempted to pull over a car while pretending to be a police officer. Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer. Court records show on August 3rd around 9 a.m., Kornosky attempted...
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Bama’s Best Tomato Dish
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Auburn City Schools adding more school resource officers
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City School leaders are adding more school resource officers to schools this year following a deadly school shooting in Texas. Each school will be assigned one resource officer during school hours and a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Junior High School. Auburn Chief of police says each officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer.
WSFA
Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
WSFA
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a March shooting that led to a homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57. The initial shooting happened in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West...
WSFA
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo introduces new sloth named Odysseus
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the two-toed sloth. According to the Zoo, Odysseus is a 4-year-old Hoffman’s two-toed sloth who came to the zoo from Ark Encounter in Kentucky. Hoffman’s Two-toed Sloths are named after German...
WSFA
Realtor guides first-time home buyers amid higher interest rates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Months ago, it felt nearly impossible for some first-time homebuyers to even find a house. The competition was stiff. “We probably looked at, I’d say upwards of almost 30 houses,” said first-time buyer Jake Simonetti. “You would get excited, and then, you know, you’d get beat by somebody who’s offering 20-grand over in cash.”
Comments / 0