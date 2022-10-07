Upcoming horror games for 2022 and beyond

The upcoming horror games of 2022 and beyond are, quite frankly, a smorgasbord of scares. Whether you want asymmetrical frights with friends or a single player horrifying journey through an alien prison, these new horror games will happily provide months of nightmares. There are even fresh scary delights for Halloween with the release of long-awaited Giger love letter, Scorn and a new slice of the Dark Pictures Anthology in November to keep your blood pressure high. And remember if you don't have the patience to wait, check out our best horror games to get the spooky party started right now.

Here in these upcoming PS5 games , new PC games , and upcoming Xbox Series X games you'll find diabolical villainy, cosmic horror, slasher heroes, and even some terrifying 4K nostalgia with the remakes of both Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space on the way. It turns out no matter what console you play on, everyone's going to hear you scream. So get your calendar primed. It's time for the most exciting upcoming horror games of 2022 and beyond. We'll just check that strange noise first. You go on without us...

Upcoming horror games 2022

Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Platform(s): Xbox Series X , Xbox One, PC

Release date: October 21, 2022

Scorn quite literally wears its love for H.R.Giger on its sleeve. And no, not like a tattoo… This is a game of pulsating unnatural biology fused with the hard edges of cold steel. A long-awaited Xbox exclusive, this is a survival game made up of maze-like regions that would only ever make sense in a nightmare. Add in an obsession with making sure we understand our connectedness to the world as our in-game body goes through the wringer, and this is going to be a unique experience come October.

The Chant

Developer: Brass Token

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: November 3, 2022

Cosmic horror is, truthfully, under-served by video games. The Lovecraftian idea of things so grand and terrifying that they are beyond human comprehension is understandably often replaced by scary things that we can run away from without our brains feeling like abandoning our skulls. Developer Brass Token is feeling brave then with a 1970s psychedelic horror-inspired action adventure game. Some group chanting has opened another dimension known as The Gloom and we’re tasked with battling the creatures that have been released, interacting with cultists, and trying to reverse the ritual. At least we’ll apparently have the choice between battling monstrosities and running away to survive and go insane another day…

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform(s): PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: November 18, 2022

Another Halloween, another addition to Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures Anthology. This time around all that motion captured realistic skin will be under threat from an H.H Holmes copycat killer. Holmes – the real life inspiration for American Horror Story Hotel – was a Chicago-based serial killer who built his own 'Murder Castle.' In the Devil in Me, we join an eager documentary crew as they enter a modern day replica and make split second decisions that hopefully mean as few of them as possible die in vats of acid. No promises though…

Autopsy Simulator

Developer: Woodland Games

Platform(s): PC

Release date: November, 2022

PC building… power washing… lawn mowing.. It was only a matter of time before we got a somewhat medically accurate autopsy simulator. But the interesting thing about this upcoming PC horror published by Team 17 is that it has a story . If you've ever seen the movie The Autopsy of Jane Doe as Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch discover terrifying secrets surrounding the body of a young woman, expect similar creepy goings on here. We play as a middle aged pathologist uncovering strange occurrences as he slices and dices through his day job.

The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: December 2, 2022

Sneaking in before the Dead Space Remake arrives next year, The Callisto Protocol is from original Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. He's already officially said that this game is trying to be even more gross than Isaac's adventures as we try to escape an grim alien-infested prison on Jupiter. There's much more of a focus on melee combat than in Dead Space but we'll also have a Grav gun that can send foes flying into fans to be shredded or impaled on spikes. Looking at these aliens though, they definitely deserve it.

TBC 2022

Choo-Choo Charles

Developer: Two Star Games

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

The Steam page for Choo-Choo Charles sums up this horrifying experience beautifully; "Charles is a bloodthirsty train and you need to destroy him." The latest footage of the game from Summer Game Fest shows the nerve wracking tension that awaits as we desperately explore an open world, trying to upgrade our own adorable non-bloodthirsty train with enough weaponry to take out Charles. Oh, and if you haven't already had the pleasure, Charles is a train crossed with a spider with a needle toothed grin reminiscent of Pennywise from IT. You're welcome.

Killer Frequency

Developer: Team 17 Digital

Platform(s): PC, Meta Quest

Release date: TBC, 2022

Some games just feel like a tick list of everything we've ever wanted from a VR horror experience. In Killer Frequency we're back in the '80s and responsible for the graveyard shift at local radio station KFAM 189.16. But while listening to classic '80s tracks we start to get calls from the people of the town who have found themselves in their very own slasher movie. Suddenly we need to help them survive the night, all from an analogue neon-hued radio studio. See? Perfect .

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Developer: Night School Studio

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Release date: TBC, 2022

Oxenfree 2 is a very different kind of upcoming horror game. Maybe one for the days when you don't want to have your heart actively lurking in your throat. Five years after the events of the first game, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate some strange radio signals. Just like the original, expect brilliant flowing dialogue, a great score, and just enough creepy goings on to tingle your spine but not send you to bed with blood curdling nightmares.

The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Platform(s): PC

Release date: TBC, 2022

Trials is Red Barrels' long-awaited multiplayer addition to the disturbing Outlast universe. The pandemic led to further delays but hopefully we'll get a concrete date soon as what little we know sounds intriguing if unnerving. The game is set in the Cold War era as the nefarious Murkoff Corporation perform mind control experiments on unwilling human victims. We have to team up with friends to try and work our way out of the madness. Imagine an Outlast-flavoured escape room and you'll be on the right green-hued track.

Unholy

Developer: Duality Games

Platform(s): PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Creepy children? Check. Horrible masks? Check. Terrifying twisted imagery? Oh wonderful, it looks we've got the, err, Unholy trinity of single player horror games. This grim looking experience takes place in both a brutalist post-soviet town as well as the unsettling realm of Unholy itself. Rather than weaponry, here we use our emotions to battle our way through the world, and we even get to build our own mask to learn new abilities to explore further. Maybe some cartoons afterwards will be necessary.

Upcoming horror games 2023

Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: January 27, 2023

The first of two heavy hitter horror remakes on the way in 2023, Dead Space is ready to terrify us all over again. Importantly, this is no mere HD reskin, the 2008 original has been rebuilt from the blood spattered space station floor up in EA's Frostbite engine. Not only that but like Capcom's Resi refreshes, there have been massive gameplay updates too. Isaac's physical responses to the stress of necromorph slaughter have had an upgrade and, speaking of, the dismemberment mechanics are gorier and fleshier than ever.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: March 24, 2023

It doesn't matter that it's been released on nearly every generation of console since 2005, this is the Resi remake we've always really wanted. Rebuilt entirely in Capcom's dangerously beautiful RE Engine, Resident Evil 4 Remake looks like it's going to be a decadent exercise in terror. There's been no official mention of any gameplay changes as yet but expect Leon and his blonde curtains' journey to be somewhat altered for a 2023 audience in the same way as the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake . Just don't touch the merchant, Capcom.

TBC 2023

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Developer: Teravision Games

Platform (s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Just when you didn’t think we could have any more horror movie inspired asymmetrical multiplayer experiences along comes a squeaky shoed game we didn’t even know we needed. Any self respecting 90s kid will have sneakily watched this camp cult classic far too early in life and it looks like the developers are exactly the same. In great news, Teravision Games has Friday the 13th’s Randy Greenback on staff to make sure that the comedy horror translation is as smooth as possible, and the team is even working with the original directors, the Chiodo Brothers. Honk your nose if you’re itching to Klown around with these gun toting Ronald McDonalds.

Terror: Endless Night

Developer: Unseen Silence

Platform(s) : PC

Release date : TBC 2023

You’ll want to put an extra pair of socks on for this one, especially if you’ve already watched the first season of The Terror. This strategic survival stressfest isn’t officially affiliated in any way but in Terror: Endless Night we’re tasked with managing a crew aboard a 19th century ship hunting down the missing HMS Erebus and HMS Terror. As we too become trapped in the grip of the ice we’ll have to contend with sickness, fuel, starvation, and choose between life and death for the crew. Sadly, those socks probably aren’t going to keep your sanity in check as reality starts to crumble under the stress of it all. Enjoy?

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Developer: Plot Twist

Platform (s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Neons, murder, metroidvania, and… Lovecraft ? Where do we sign up? The Last Case of Benedict Fox looks like a beautiful and disturbing journey sideways through a realm of demons and tentacles. We join the titular Mr Fox in Boston in 1925 as he attempts to solve a grisly murder. Helpfully, Benedict is apparently bound to a demon companion so can journey into the memories of the dead to see physical manifestations of trauma and emotion. We also seem to handily have some terrifying powers to take on the horrors that lurk there. Going by the tantalising gameplay we've seen so far, this is a seriously exciting Xbox exclusive.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

After the multiplayer xenomorph action of Aliens Fireteam Elite, Dark Descent takes us back to a single player experience where no one can hear us scream. Well, OK, our AI teammates probably can because this is an RTS where we're in control of a team of colonial marines desperately trying to survive a fresh Alien story. And as if traditional face huggers and Praetorians weren't enough, Dark Descent promises a new unique danger to threaten our crew's already fraying sanity. Wonderful.

Layers of Fears

Developer: Bloober Team

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

The definitely not confusingly titled Layers of Fears is a brand new game from Bloober Team that returns to the worlds of both the original Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2. Because adding a 3 would clearly be too easy, the studio is describing this addition to the series as a 'psychedelic horror chronicle' that extends over generations. The heady terrifying heights of the first game have never been reached since but, if nothing else, this looks like a beautiful trip back to these creepy painting-packed hallways.

Redfall

Developer: Arkane

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

After teasing us by staking out a summer 2022 release date, Arkane cruelly whisked Redfall off into 2023 but if that means more polish on this open world vampire shooter, it's no bad thing. Bloodsuckers have taken over an island and it's up to us and a choice of four wannabe Buffys to wipe them out. We can opt to go it alone or team up with three friends as we're handed all manner of Nosferatu-slaying weaponry and customisable gear. Truthfully this looks like a bloody good time.

Slitterhead

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Platform(s): PC confirmed so far

Release date: TBC 2023

Who needs a new Silent Hill game when one of the brains behind the series is working on fresh scares with an all new horror game? Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of both Silent Hill and Forbidden Siren, is the head of Slitterhead devs Bokeh Game Studio. He's even hired the foggy town's composer Akira Yamaoka to terrify our ears as well as our eyes. We're not entirely sure of the plot or even how it will play just yet but expect horrifying twisted monstrosities, dismemberment, and sheer terror and you probably won't be disappointed.

Upcoming horror games TBC

ILL

Developer: Team Clout

Platform(s): PC

Release date: TBC

Revealed at the Future Games Show this year , ILL is an ultra gory survival horror with its bloodshot eyes focussed on pure dismemberment. The monsters here are mutated and tentacled creations all intent on making sure that the last thing you see is a collection of flesh so twisted you don't even really know what killed you. Even more disturbing, is the fact that you're hardly going to have any ammo so you're going to have to get smart about when to engage or when to just hurtle away in the other direction.

Routine

Developer: Lunar Software

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

We're used to long wait times for games after announcements but it's been ten years since sci-fi horror Routine was originally revealed. The re-reveal trailer shows an atmospheric abandoned lunar base of flickering lights and juddering robotic monstrosities. Everything looks pleasingly analogue too as weaponry clicks and clacks into place. Hopefully we don't have to wait another ten years for release but at least we know it will arrive on day one through Game Pass on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

System Shock

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Yes, that System Shock. This full remake of the pioneering 1994 original has been in the pipeline from Nightdive Studios for a long time but we're almost ready to take on SHODAN once more. Who, speaking of, is played by the same voice actor but, don't worry, everything else has had a full overhaul and upgrade since the '90s. This sci-fi trip is also pleasingly colourful compared to some of the other grim horrors on the way. If you can't wait, check out the demo available on Steam.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Developer: Sumo Digital

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Asymmetrical horror feels somewhat fitting for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, simply because that's definitely how your body looks once Leatherface is through with you. Published by GunMedia, the team responsible for the Friday the 13th game, this looks like an absolute love letter to Tobe Hooper's sweaty and horrifying 1974 masterpiece. We'll meet a fresh version of The Family and, in tense news, will have to attempt to hide in plain sight and just use the shadows to evade capture. Expect running. And screaming.

While you wait for these excellent scary games, why not go back to some of the best survival horror games that you can play right now.