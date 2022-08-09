Read full article on original website
Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
Famous people keep flocking to Wyoming. In July, Jackson saw royalty visit when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed for an Independence Day Parade, Kanye had a Cody Ranch, and of course, Jeffree Starr is keeping yaks near Casper. But, today, we're talking about a member of the famous Kardashian clan.
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Hold on to your Mickey Mouse hat! A ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by members of Walt Disney's family is up for sale and you HAVE to see it! The website Disneydining.com gave the low down on this being formerly owned by the world's most famous animator's family.
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case that temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion trigger ban filed a new motion hoping to extend the block on the state’s abortion trigger ban. The plaintiffs, in this case, include Danielle Johnson, a resident of Teton County who was 22 weeks pregnant when the case...
Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed three more Wyoming political candidates in addition to his pick for Wyoming's congressional seat, Harriet Hageman. The former president on August 5 endorsed Chuck Gray for Secretary of State, Curt Meier for State Treasurer, and Brian Schroeder for State Superintendent. In emails sent out...
The biggest biker party on the planet kicks off Friday, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to look twice for motorcycles. "Motorcycles are a lot harder to see and so you need to keep your head on a swivel so to speak," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck. "Make sure...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms this afternoon (Aug. 6) in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm could become strong to severe, particularly in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail could be possible as well. Stay weather aware later while enjoying your Saturday afternoon and have a way to receive warnings notifications!''
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way. The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease...
