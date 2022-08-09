WHEATLAND – The 2022 Platte County Fair perhaps had 10,000 visitors this year and that may be a small estimate if you figure 1,000 per day. The week ended as it began with the grounds filled with trailers, the sound of animals not wanting to be in those trailers and people working feverishly to get the chores done and the trailers moving. All fair results were not readily available at press time and there will be a special section that will come out next week with all the fair results.

WHEATLAND, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO