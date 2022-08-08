Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A Restaurant
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool
A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
813area.com
Best Places for Live Music in Tampa
Sleep all day, party all night. If you’re a night owl looking for a place to shake your booty or groove to live tunes, check back here weekly for some of our favorite hotspots. You can always count on a good time at the Hard Rock Casino, Blue Martini, and Ybor City, especially the Crow Bar, Prana, and New World Brewery for indie sounds. Transitions Art Gallery at Skatepark of Tampa and Creative Loafing’s new Ybor City studio space are definitely worth checking out, high on the hip factor. For concerts, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Amalie Arena, and The Ritz Ybor rock, as does the Raymond James. Still footloose and on the live music prowl? Go here:
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Bucs player, non-profit present single mom with new car
One More Child, a non-profit that helps vulnerable children and struggling families, presented the mom with her own vehicle.
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
813area.com
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Porter’s Wiregrass Ranch Keeps Taking Shape
JD Porter isn’t looking to develop Wiregrass Ranch with just anything. He wants earth-shakers and difference-makers. He wants heart-stoppers and jaw-droppers. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel? That was a unicorn. “No one believed that was happening,” he says of Wesley Chapel’s first hospital. The Shops at Wiregrass?. “I don’t...
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
fox13news.com
USF doctoral student invents wood alternative to combat inflated lumber prices
DADE CITY, Fla. - With inflated lumber prices and pricey wood alternatives, a Dade City inventor and doctoral student is looking to change the market. John Cotter invented a product using recycled plastic materials that looks like concrete but can be used like wood. "You can take a normal wood...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
10NEWS
Incredible lightning strike captured outside Clearwater communication center
Remember: Don’t be caught outside in one of these storms. When thunder roars, head indoors.
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
Heat lightning isn’t real. Here’s what it actually is.
On late summer nights, you can often see flashes off in the distance on the horizon. These flashes are commonly referred to as "heat lightning".
