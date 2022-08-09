Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes

Read full article on original website
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed
People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
The 4 risks of taking common painkillers – from killer emergencies to debilitating pain
IF you've ever had a headache or some form of pain, then it's likely you would have reached for a remedy. Common painkillers such as paracetamol can work wonders for a variety of ailments. Most people take a couple of pills occasionally to treat inflammatory pain. But those who find...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
I’m a urologist here’s the five cancer myths you need to know – and when to get help
A UROLOGIST has busted five cancer myths that everyone needs to know and revealed when to get help. Prostate cancer and biopsy specialist Petr Holy debunked misconceptions around areas including ages of patients, symptoms and treatments. And he called upon all men to keep a close eye on their health.
Good News Network
Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease
Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
Good News Network
Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study
Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say
BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway.
MedPage Today
Does Epstein-Barr Cause MS? Predicting Chronic TBI Pain; Neural Flexibility in ADHD
A review in Nature Reviews Microbiology looks at evidence that suggests Epstein-Barr virus is a causal agent for multiple sclerosis (MS). Lifelong engagement in activities and reading ability were linked with better cognitive abilities at age 69, even among people who had low childhood cognitive test scores. (Neurology) Tinnitus affects...
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
