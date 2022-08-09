ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tory frontrunner Truss refuses to offer ‘handouts’ to help with energy prices

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOU0k_0hAFzHYz00

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss today refused to offer immediate help with rocketing energy bills, amid mounting clamour for an emergency budget .

Asked repeatedly in a TV interview whether she was ruling out direct payments to households worst-hit by inflation, the foreign secretary did not deny the claim, instead saying that she wanted to focus on tax cuts.

And she indicated she will resist calls from former prime minister Gordon Brown and the CBI for her to get together with leadership rival Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson to agree an immediate package of help, saying that she would not “write the budget in advance”.

Sunak ally Dominic Raab today warned that Ms Truss’s plans for tax cuts will be “electoral suicide” for the Conservatives, as they will not deliver the help needed by millions of households forced to cut back on food and heating this winter.

Truss supporters appeared earlier this week to be backing away from Ms Truss’s rejection of “handouts”, suggesting that she would provide help of some kind if elected Conservative leader on 5 September.

But challenged during a visit to Huddersfield today over whether that would mean further direct payments of the kind offered by Mr Sunak in a £15bn package earlier this year, she gave no indication that she favours the approach.

“What I’m doing is making sure people are paying less taxes and also having a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy to save people money on their fuel bills,” she said.

“I’m not going to write the budget in advance. We’ll see what the situation is like in the autumn.

“But I’m committed to making sure people are supported. And I’m committed to growing the economy.

“What I am clear about is that, from day one, I will reduce taxes… What’s important is that we get the economy growing. We can’t get the economy growing if we have the highest tax rates for 70 years in this country. And I’m determined to change that.

“I’m determined to challenge the orthodoxy. And I’m determined to do things differently. But I’m not going to write the budget in advance.”

Mr Sunak has warned that Mr Truss’s plan to reverse his National Insurance hike will save low-income families less than £200 a year, while the removal of green levies will save each household an average £150, at a time when consumers are facing a leap in the energy price cap from £1,971 now to £3,500 or more in October and over £4,000 in January.

The former chancellor announced in May that every household would get £400 off their energy bills, while those on means-tested benefits would receive a further £650.

He has made clear he will extend the package if he becomes PM, with sources suggesting that his priority will be to increase support for the most vulnerable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of breaking climate vow with new plan to drill more oil and gas

Rishi Sunak has been accused of undermining the government’s climate policy as he vowed to boost the production of oil and gas in the North Sea through a new deregulation drive.The Tory leadership contender has set out plans to extract more domestic fossil fuels, claiming that he will order a new licensing round for oil and gas drilling permits “immediately” – with a further round from 2024 – if he becomes PM.But climate campaigners told The Independent that his proposals are “utterly bewildering”. They argued that the proposals do nothing to help cut soaring energy bills, and put Mr Sunak’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit: Bringing down Boris Johnson was ‘triumph’ for Remainers, says Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced back to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.The Brexit opportunities minister, a Johnson loyalist who has backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, suggested Remainers seeking revenge had helped to bring him down.“I think part of the reason has to be Brexit,” he told GB News on Mr Johnson’s downfall. “There’s a lot of people who resent the fact we left the European Union. And therefore to bring down the standard-bearer of Brexit was a triumph for them.”He added: “And you had people like Lord Heseltine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour attacks ‘jobs for mates’ as bill for Tory special advisers rises to record £12.7m

The Conservative government is spending record sums on special advisers – having hired more than any other administration in British history, according to Labour.Sir Keir Starmer’s party attacked the “jobs-for-mates government”, citing figures showing that taxpayers’ annual bill for ministers’ special advisers has risen to £12.7m.There are currently 124 special advisers, more commonly known as “spads”, working across Boris Johnson’s government – up from 113 the year before.The bill for the spads, who work with ministers on policy and press, also jumped up in the last year from £11.9m to £12.7m, according to government figures.Labour analysis showed this government has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson only PM I’ve worked with who has disgraced the office – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.Speaking at a panel event at the Edinburgh Fringe on Saturday afternoon, hosted by broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, Ms Sturgeon called the Prime Minister a “disgrace”.Ms Sturgeon said the idea that parties were taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic “blew her mind.”“The idea that this could have happened while the rest of country was going through the horrors of it really blows my mind,” she told audience members.“Parties themselves are bad enough, but it was the lying, frankly, and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK power sector to ‘wargame’ energy rationing amid threat of days-long blackouts

Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer by joining striking train drivers on picket line

Several Labour MPs have defied the stance taken by party leader Sir Keir Starmer by appearing at picket lines in a show of support for train drivers striking over pay.Rail passengers were hit by widespread disruption on Saturday as thousands of members of the Aslef rail union – drivers from nine operating companies – staged a 24-hour strike.Senior Labour MPs have been warned not to visit staff at picket lines outside train stations, but left-wingers Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner joined drivers at Willesden station in west London.And frontbencher Kate Osborne, a parliamentary private secretary in the shadow Northern Ireland...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy