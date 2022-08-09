C-terminal truncation modulates Î±-Synuclein's cytotoxicity and aggregation by promoting the interactions with membrane and chaperone

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
miR-596-3p suppresses brain metastasis of non-small cell lung cancer by modulating YAP1 and IL-8
Brain metastasis (BM) frequently occurs in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is associated with poor clinical prognosis. Due to the location of metastatic lesions, the surgical resection is limited and the chemotherapy is ineffective because of the existence of the blood brain barrier (BBB). Therefore, it is essential to enhance our understanding about the underlying mechanisms associated with brain metastasis in NSCLC. In the present study, we explored the RNA-Seq data of brain metastasis cells from the GEO database, and extracted RNA collected from primary NSCLC tumors as well as paired brain metastatic lesions followed by microRNA PCR array. Meanwhile, we improved the in vivo model and constructed a cancer stem cell-derived transplantation model of brain metastasis in mice. Our data indicated that the level of miR-596-3p is high in primary NSCLC tumors, but significantly downregulated in the brain metastatic lesion. The prediction target of microRNA suggested that miR-596-3p was considered to modulate two genes essential in the brain invasion process, YAP1 and IL-8 that restrain the invasion of cancer cells and permeability of BBB, respectively. Moreover, in vivo experiments suggested that our model mimics the clinical aspect of NSCLC and improves the success ratio of brain metastasis model. The results demonstrated that miR-596-3p significantly inhibited the capacity of NSCLC cells to metastasize to the brain. Furthermore, these finding elucidated that miR-596-3p exerts a critical role in brain metastasis of NSCLC by modulating the YAP1-IL8 network, and this miRNA axis may provide a potential therapeutic strategy for brain metastasis.
Nature.com
The effects of the voglibose on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in mice model
The Î±-glucosidase inhibitor (Î±-GI) delays the intestinal absorption of glucose, which reduces postprandial hepatic glucose intake. This mechanism is considered to be effective in treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Here, we investigated the effect of voglibose, an Î±-glucosidase inhibitor, on high-fat, high-fructose (HFHFr) diet-induced NAFLD models. Seven-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were randomly placed in a chow diet group or an HFHFr diet group. After 10Â weeks, mice in the HFHFr group were randomly assigned to one of three groups: HFHFr diet with vehicle, HFHFr with voglibose, or HFHFr with pioglitazone. Each diet and treatment was continued for 10Â weeks. The HFHFr diet induced severe NAFLD in terms of steatosis, hepatitis, and fibrosis. Administration of voglibose improved all aspects of NAFLD, comparable to those of pioglitazone, a positive control. In voglibose-treated mice, gene expressions of hepatic lipogenesis markers were significantly downregulated. In the in vitro experiment, reducing the influx of glucose into hepatocytes significantly reduced steatosis and de novo lipogenesis even in the presence of sufficient fructose and fat, demonstrating that the mechanism of voglibose could be effective in treating HFHFr diet-induced NAFLD. These results indicate that voglibose improves HFHFr diet-induced NAFLD by suppressing hepatic de novo lipogenesis.
Nature.com
Structural insights into inhibitory mechanism of human excitatory amino acid transporter EAAT2
Glutamate is a pivotal excitatory neurotransmitter in mammalian brains, but excessive glutamate causes numerous neural disorders. Almost all extracellular glutamate is retrieved by the glial transporter, Excitatory Amino Acid Transporter 2 (EAAT2), belonging to the SLC1A family. However, in some cancers, EAAT2 expression is enhanced and causes resistance to therapies by metabolic disturbance. Despite its crucial roles, the detailed structural information about EAAT2 has not been available. Here, we report cryo-EM structures of human EAAT2 in substrate-free and selective inhibitor WAY213613-bound states at 3.2"‰Ã… and 2.8"‰Ã…, respectively. EAAT2 forms a trimer, with each protomer consisting of transport and scaffold domains. Along with a glutamate-binding site, the transport domain possesses a cavity that could be disrupted during the transport cycle. WAY213613 occupies both the glutamate-binding site and cavity of EAAT2 to interfere with its alternating access, where the sensitivity is defined by the inner environment of the cavity. We provide the characterization of the molecular features of EAAT2 and its selective inhibition mechanism that may facilitate structure-based drug design for EAAT2.
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: A T cell resilience model associated with response to immunotherapy in multiple tumor types
In the version of this article initially published, author Trang Vu's name was shown as Vu Trang. The URL in ref. 12 should have been https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2018.10.024. Further, the top labels in Extended Data Fig. 9a were truncated. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Nature.com
FTO promotes clear cell renal cell carcinoma progression via upregulation of PDK1 through an mA dependent pathway
FTO, as an m6A mRNA demethylase, is involved in various cancers. However, the role of FTO in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remains unclear. In the present study, we discovered FTO is upregulated in ccRCC. Functionally, knockdown of FTO significantly impairs the proliferation and migration ability of ccRCC cells. Mechanistically, our data suggest FTO promotes the proliferation and migration of ccRCC through preventing degradation of PDK1 mRNA induced by YTHDF2 in an m6A-dependent mechanism. Overall, our results identify the protumorigenic role of FTO through the m6A/YTHDF2/PDK1 pathway, which could be a promising therapeutic target for ccRCC.
Nature.com
Associations between levels of oxidative nucleoside damage and cardiovascular risk in patients newly diagnosed with bipolar disorder and their unaffected relatives
Enhanced oxidative stress-generated nucleoside damage may contribute to the increased cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with bipolar disorder (BD) but the association has never been investigated. We investigated the associations between oxidative stress-generated damage to DNA (8-oxodG) and RNA (8-oxoGuo), respectively, and three measures reflecting cardiovascular risk; namely, the Framingham 30-year risk score of cardiovascular diseases, the metabolic syndrome, and the insulin resistance index in 360 patients newly diagnosed with BD, 102 of their unaffected relatives (UR) and 197 healthy control individuals (HC). In sex- and age-adjusted models, the 30-year cardiovascular risk score increased by 20.8% (CI"‰="‰7.4"“35.9%, p"‰="‰0.002) for every one nM/mM creatinine increase in 8-oxoGuo and by 15.6% (95% CI"‰="‰5.8"“26.4%, p"‰="‰0.001) for every one nM/mM creatinine increase in 8-oxodG, respectively. Further, insulin resistance index increased by 24.1% (95% CI"‰="‰6.7"“43%, p"‰="‰0.005) when 8-oxoGuo increased one nM/mM creatinine. The associations between cardiovascular measures and oxidative nucleoside damage were more pronounced in patients with BD compared with UR, and HC. Metabolic syndrome was not associated with nucleoside damage. Overall, higher oxidative stress-generated nucleoside damage was associated with a higher cardiovascular risk score and a higher degree of insulin resistance index, and having BD impacted the associations. Further, within patients, treatment with psychotropics seemed to enhance the associations between 30-year CVD risk score and insulin resistance index, respectively, and oxidatively stress-generated nucleoside damage. Our findings support enhanced oxidative stress-generated nucleoside damage as a putative pathophysiological mechanism that may mediate the higher cardiovascular risk observed in patients with BD already at the time of diagnosis.
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Nature.com
A dual-specific CRISPR-Cas nanosystem for precision therapeutic editing of liver disorders
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 269 (2022) Cite this article. The most common liver disorders, such as acute liver injury and liver fibrosis, can induce acute or chronic inflammatory responses, which in turn gradually promote the development and progression of the disorder.1 To date, limited therapeutic options are available for the treatment of these chronic or acute liver disorders. Recently, clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeat (CRISPR)-associated (CRISPR-Cas) systems have been harnessed as a therapeutic tool for treating genetic and non-genetic liver disorders.2,3 However, in vivo delivery of either Cas9-based genome editor or CasRx-based RNA editor by viral or non-viral vectors inevitably suffers from non-specific distribution upon the intravenous administration, leading to the accumulation in non-targeted organs and tissues. As a result, the unwanted editing may cause genotoxicity and serious side effects that are difficult to predict.
Nature.com
Potentiation of combined p19Arf and interferon-beta cancer gene therapy through its association with doxorubicin chemotherapy
Balancing safety and efficacy is a major consideration for cancer treatments, especially when combining cancer immunotherapy with other treatment modalities such as chemotherapy. Approaches that induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) are expected to eliminate cancer cells by direct cell killing as well as activation of an antitumor immune response. We have developed a gene therapy approach based on p19Arf and interferon-Î² gene transfer that, similar to conventional inducers of ICD, results in the release of DAMPS and immune activation. Here, aiming to potentiate this response, we explore whether association between our approach and treatment with doxorubicin (Dox), a known inducer of ICD, could further potentiate treatment efficacy without inducing cardiotoxicity, a critical side effect of Dox. Using central composite rotational design analysis, we show that cooperation between gene transfer and chemotherapy killed MCA205 and B16F10 cells and permitted the application of reduced viral and drug doses. The treatments also cooperated to induce elevated levels of ICD markers in MCA205, which correlated with improved efficacy of immunotherapy in vivo. Treatment of subcutaneous MCA205 tumors associating gene transfer and low dose (10Â mg/kg) chemotherapy resulted in inhibition of tumor progression. Moreover, the reduced dose did not cause cardiotoxicity as compared to the therapeutic dose of Dox (20Â mg/kg). The association of p19Arf/interferon-Î² gene transfer and Dox chemotherapy potentiated antitumor response and minimized cardiotoxicity.
Nature.com
COVID rebound is surprisingly common — even without Paxlovid
Viral levels resurge in more than 10% of untreated people with COVID-19, but early data hint that the rebound is even more pronounced after antiviral treatment. You have full access to this article via your institution. After the game-changing COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid began to be used in late 2021, researchers...
Nature.com
Longitudinal association of atopic dermatitis progression and keratin 6A
Atopic dermatitis is a common skin disease characterized by loss of skin integrity. Risk and severity have been associated with genetic variation especially with respect to the filaggrin gene, suggesting the importance of skin barrier function in atopic dermatitis pathogenesis. The keratin protein plays a role in epithelial health but its relationship with disease severity would benefit from further exploration. In this study, we evaluate the association between common keratin 6 variants and severity of atopic dermatitis over time using a Bayesian generalized linear mixed model to account for repeated measures. We identify groups of variants within which individual variants have similar effects on skin repair. Further assessment of the biological mechanisms by which these contribute to repair of epidermis may inform treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Nature.com
Genetic substrates of bipolar disorder risk in Latino families
Genetic studies of bipolar disorder (BP) have been conducted in the Latin American population, to date, in several countries, including Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, and, to a lesser extent, Brazil. These studies focused primarily on linkage-based designs utilizing families with multiplex cases of BP. Significant BP loci were identified on Chromosomes 18, 5 and 8, and fine mapping suggested several genes of interest underlying these linkage peaks. More recently, studies in these same pedigrees yielded significant linkage loci for BP endophenotypes, including measures of activity, sleep cycles, and personality traits. Building from findings in other populations, candidate gene association analyses in Latinos from Mexican and Central American ancestry confirmed the role of several genes (including CACNA1C and ANK3) in conferring BP risk. Although GWAS, methylation, and deep sequencing studies have only begun in these populations, there is evidence that CNVs and rare SNPs both play a role in BP risk of these populations. Large segments of the Latino populations in the Americas remain largely unstudied regarding BP genetics, but evidence to date has shown that this type of research can be successfully conducted in these populations and that the genetic underpinnings of BP in these cohorts share at least some characteristics with risk genes identified in European and other populations.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Nature.com
Identification of a BRAF/PA28Î³/MEK1 signaling axis and its role in epithelial-mesenchymal transition in oral submucous fibrosis
Oral submucous fibrosis (OSF) is a chronic and insidious oral potentially malignant disorder associated with a 4"“17% risk of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC). Our previous study found that proteasomal activator 28"‰gamma (PA28Î³) is frequently overexpressed in oral squamous cell carcinoma and negatively correlated with poor patient prognosis. However, the role of PA28Î³ in the occurrence and development of OSF remains unclear. Here, we screened PA28Î³-related genes and investigated their function in OSF. We demonstrated that the expression of PA28Î³ was positively associated with MEK1 and gradually elevated from normal to progressive stages of OSF tissue. Arecoline, a pathogenic component of OSF, could upregulate the protein levels of PA28Î³ and phosphorylated MEK1 and contribute to epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) in epithelial cells. Notably, PA28Î³ could interact with MEK1 and upregulate its phosphorylation level. Furthermore, arecoline upregulated BRAF, which can interact with PA28Î³ and upregulate its protein level. Additionally, BRAF, PA28Î³, and MEK1 could form protein complexes and then enhance the MEK1/ERK signaling pathways. The concrete mechanism of the protein stability of PA28Î³ is that BRAF mediates its degradation by inhibiting its ubiquitination. These findings underscore the instrumental role of PA28Î³ in the BRAF/MEK1 pathway and enhanced EMT through MEK1/ERK activation in OSF.
Nature.com
A BaTiO/WS composite for piezo-photocatalytic persulfate activation and ofloxacin degradation
Piezoelectric fields can decrease the recombination rate of photogenerated electrons and holes in semiconductors and therewith increase their photocatalytic activities. Here, a BaTiO3/WS2 composite is synthesized and characterized, which combines piezoelectric BaTiO3 nanofibers and WS2 nanosheets. The piezo-photocatalytic effect of the composite on the persulfate activation is studied by monitoring Ofloxacin (OFL) degradation efficiency. Under mechanical forces, LED lamp irradiation, and the addition of 10"‰mM persulfate, the OFL degradation efficiency reaches ~90% within 75"‰min, which is higher than efficiencies obtained for individual BaTiO3, WS2, or TiO3, widely used photocatalysts in the field of water treatment. The boosted degradation efficiency can be ascribed to the promotion of charge carrier separation, resulting from the synergetic effect of the heterostructure and the piezoelectric field induced by the vibration. Moreover, the prepared composite displays good stability over five successive cycles of the degradation process. GC"“MS analysis is used to survey the degradation pathway of OFL during the degradation process. Our results offer insight into strategies for preparing highly effective piezo-photocatalysts in the field of water purification.
