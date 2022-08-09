Preventive care such as birth control, anti-HIV medicine challenged in Texas lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
With new guidance, CDC ends test-to-stay for schools and relaxes COVID rules
With the coronavirus continuing to spread widely throughout the country, Americans are getting new advice from federal health officials on how to live with the virus. The revised guidance – released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday – lifts the requirement to quarantine if exposed to the virus, deemphasizes screening people with no symptoms and updates COVID-19 protocols in schools, eliminating a recommendation for test-to-stay after potential exposure.
What parents, teachers and students should know about the CDC's new COVID guidelines
The new school year is underway and so are new federal guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated recommendations on Thursday, largely loosening virus protocols and leaving much of the decision-making to individuals and local officials. The changes to the existing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Q&A: The polio virus was detected in New York City wastewater. Do you need to worry?
Health officials in New York City announced Friday that poliovirus, the virus that causes paralytic polio, was detected in sewage "suggesting likely local circulation of the virus." Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and even death in some...
The FDA recommends 3 home tests if you're exposed to COVID to boost accuracy
WASHINGTON — If you were exposed to COVID-19, take three home tests instead of two to make sure you're not infected, according to new U.S. recommendations released Thursday. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. But the agency says new studies suggest that protocol can miss too many infections, and could result in people spreading the coronavirus to others, especially if they don't develop symptoms.
Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War
“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,” he wrote, finishing with the time and hashtag for his political commentary show and a gif of the late conservative firebrand Andrew Breitbart saying “war.”Crowder’s initial tweet was the first example cited in a Tuesday New York Times write-up of the surge of violent language from the right following the Mar-a-Lago search. Other examples...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises
Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0