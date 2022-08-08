Sherry Lee Little of Blackwell, Oklahoma, went to be with her maker on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the Ponca City Nursing Home at the age of 69 years. Sherry Lee Little was born on February 8, 1953, in Blackwell to Lawrence and Norma (Challis) Ellis. She grew up in Blackwell and attended Blackwell Public Schools graduating with the class of 1971. Following her education she began working at Sonic Drive-in in Blackwell before working at the Blackwell Wal-Mart. She married Steven Little and they moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they managed a Sonic Drive-in there. After two years they returned to Newkirk, Oklahoma. Sherry later returned to Wal-mart and worked there for over twenty-five years retiring as a support manager. She enjoyed attending the First Free Will Baptist Church in Blackwell. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and was the family historian, making many family albums.

BLACKWELL, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO