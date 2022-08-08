James H. Hamby of Newkirk, Oklahoma passed away on August 7th, 2022 surrounded by his family at the age of 81. James was born March 1, 1941 to Lissie P. Darling (Stewart) and Harry A. Hamby in Gilcrest, Colorado. The family moved to Antlers, Ok shortly after James was born. Later him and his mother and sister moved to Newkirk where he received most of his education. He worked on the oil fields and was a diesel mechanic most of his life. In May of 1960 he met the love of his life, Gladys Stewart in Arvin California. James and Gladys moved around a lot the first five years of their marriage. Living from Washington State, California, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. James and Gladys were blessed with two daughters, Etta and Tammy. James loved to play all kinds of musical instruments from the electric guitar, banjo, electric organ to name a few. On the weekends if you stopped by there was probably some music and dancing going on. James was a huge car lover and most recently had a 1996 Mustang convertible that he loved to drive even when he wasn’t suppose to anymore. He swore it was the fastest car on the road!

NEWKIRK, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO