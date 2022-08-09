ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Political Rewind: 3 p.m. deadline to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant; Election officials on SB 202 impact

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter covering voting and elections. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, Washington Post Democracy Team reporter. The breakdown:. 1. Merrick Garland says DOJ filed motion to...
Battleground: Ballot Box | Why Georgia's economy is good/bad for Democrats/Republicans

LISTEN: On this week's episode, we look at how Georgia's top candidates are talking about local and national economic issues. Thirty years ago, then-Democratic presidential nominee Bill Clinton had three signs on the wall of his campaign office to focus their messages: “Don’t forget health care,” “Change vs. more of the same,” and "The economy, stupid."
Political Rewind: The right to be 'let alone': Could Georgia's privacy law be used vs. abortion ban?

Guest host: Kevin Riley, @AJCEditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Professor Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, Georgia State University. Professor Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, Georgia State University. Professor Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, Emory University School of Law. Professor Emeritus James C. Cobb, former Southern history professor, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. A walk-through...
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises

Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
Drones patrol off Georgia for hurricane data

Two robots are patrolling the sea off Georgia this month. Their mission: collect and transmit real time data to help scientists better predict hurricane activity. “The idea is to have one robot on the surface measuring the meteorology in the surface oceanographic conditions, while we have another robot underneath it, measuring temperature and salinity,” said Catherine Edwards, associate professor at UGA Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, and in the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Georgia.
