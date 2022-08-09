Read full article on original website
Georgia advocates, Democrats hail long-sought climate bill as pivotal
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take up a bill Friday that many environmental groups and Democratic legislators say represents a historic investment in clean energy that will create jobs and make solar panels and electric vehicles more affordable for years to come. The Democrats’ climate, health and...
Political Rewind: 3 p.m. deadline to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant; Election officials on SB 202 impact
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter covering voting and elections. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, Washington Post Democracy Team reporter. The breakdown:. 1. Merrick Garland says DOJ filed motion to...
Sen. Graham fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
Prosecutors in Atlanta said they need a special grand jury to hear from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham because he may be able to provide insight into the extent of any coordinated efforts to influence the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia. Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney...
Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy. After Abrams argued this...
Georgia Today: Kemp, Abrams reveal economic plans
You've arrived at the online edition of the Aug. 11 Georgia Today newsletter, a twice-weekly publication featuring original stories from GPB News reporters and the latest headlines from around the state. Prefer to receive the news fresh to your inbox so you don't miss any important headlines?. Sign up here...
Battleground: Ballot Box | Why Georgia's economy is good/bad for Democrats/Republicans
LISTEN: On this week's episode, we look at how Georgia's top candidates are talking about local and national economic issues. Thirty years ago, then-Democratic presidential nominee Bill Clinton had three signs on the wall of his campaign office to focus their messages: “Don’t forget health care,” “Change vs. more of the same,” and "The economy, stupid."
GPB morning headlines for August 12, 2022
Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury in Fulton County. The Biden Administration announced almost $50 million in federal funding to go to two transportation projects in Georgia. The media company, Gannett, which operates newspapers in...
An insurance policy for coastal Georgia's salt marshes? Conservationists are considering it
LISTEN: A new study looks at how insurance might help save coastal Georgia's salt marshes. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Cars. Pets. Homes. Health. There are many things in life that an insurance policy can cover (including life itself). But what about the environment — specifically, salt marshes?. Between their...
Political Rewind: The right to be 'let alone': Could Georgia's privacy law be used vs. abortion ban?
Guest host: Kevin Riley, @AJCEditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Professor Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, Georgia State University. Professor Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, Georgia State University. Professor Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, Emory University School of Law. Professor Emeritus James C. Cobb, former Southern history professor, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. A walk-through...
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises
Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
Meet some of Georgia's newest booksellers. They're thriving in spite of challenges
LISTEN: Laura Meredith opened Newnan Book Company in April 2022. She is one of at least 10 new independent Georgia booksellers since the beginning of 2021. —————————————————————————
A cataclysmic flood is coming for California. Climate change makes it more likely.
When the big flood comes, it will threaten millions of people, the world's fifth-largest economy and an area that produces a quarter of the nation's food. Parts of California's capital will be underwater. The state's crop-crossed Central Valley will be an inland sea. The scenario, dubbed the "ARkStorm scenario" by...
Georgia cotton farmers endure roller coaster prices
Georgia cotton farmers are feeling the pinch of a massive drop in prices for the crop over the past few months. Experts blame recent market volatility on recessionary pressures, a drop in clothing demand and the U.S. dollar’s rise in value. Taylor Sills of the Georgia Cotton Commission said...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall
The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn't get answers. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries...
Drones patrol off Georgia for hurricane data
Two robots are patrolling the sea off Georgia this month. Their mission: collect and transmit real time data to help scientists better predict hurricane activity. “The idea is to have one robot on the surface measuring the meteorology in the surface oceanographic conditions, while we have another robot underneath it, measuring temperature and salinity,” said Catherine Edwards, associate professor at UGA Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, and in the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Georgia.
