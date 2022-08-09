ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Gang initiation eyed in apparently random shooting of innocent teen on New York City street

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHPW3_0hAFvV6R00

Gang initiation is being eyed in the apparently random shooting of an innocent teenager in broad daylight on a street in Queens Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on 118th Street in Jamaica, where video shows a group of four -- two of them armed -- opening fire on the 17-year-old male victim.

The teen can be seen fleeing the shooters by running across the street.

Investigators say he was struck in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One bullet also hit a parked car, and the driver of a passing car escaped unscathed.

No arrests have been made, and the victim's mother is furious.

"He could lose his life, just like that," she said. "They need to get the guns off the road. They need to do something about this."

She didn't want her name used, but she is demanding justice.

"He's OK right now, but he came from an interview yesterday, and that's when he hears shots and started to get shot up," she said. "Which is no good. It's no good."

Police are looking into whether the shooting was part of a gang initiation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at
crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Man stabbed in back at subway stop outside Yankee Stadium

A man was stabbed in the back at the subway stop outside Yankee Stadium. He spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News about the ordeal.

Comments / 37

The DownVoter
2d ago

And then when they get killed in a revenge crime, you'd see their mothers on TV saying that he was a good boy who was planning on graduating high school with intentions to go to college to get his degree on criminal justice

Reply(2)
14
Kelvin Mitchell
2d ago

There was no Gun Violence. There was - in fact - Violence with Guns; Committed by Four Teenagers. Logically. In order for it to be Gun Violence, the Guns would have to be Shooting other Guns, without any Assistance from Human Beings; and, this may come as a Surprise to a lot of People who Believe Gun Violence is a Correct Term, but, that is just not possible, and, Historically, it never has been possible. 🙄

Reply(5)
8
Mark Navarro
2d ago

@ny1 you need to apply pressure on the DA's & NYS AG about their lack of imagination in stopping illegal gun trafficking. To be fair, the Queens DA provided some good news recently. The NYPD & the community could use the help.

Reply(1)
4
 

