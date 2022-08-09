Gang initiation eyed in apparently random shooting of innocent teen on New York City street

Gang initiation is being eyed in the apparently random shooting of an innocent teenager in broad daylight on a street in Queens Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on 118th Street in Jamaica, where video shows a group of four -- two of them armed -- opening fire on the 17-year-old male victim.

The teen can be seen fleeing the shooters by running across the street.

Investigators say he was struck in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One bullet also hit a parked car, and the driver of a passing car escaped unscathed.

No arrests have been made, and the victim's mother is furious.

"He could lose his life, just like that," she said. "They need to get the guns off the road. They need to do something about this."

She didn't want her name used, but she is demanding justice.

"He's OK right now, but he came from an interview yesterday, and that's when he hears shots and started to get shot up," she said. "Which is no good. It's no good."

Police are looking into whether the shooting was part of a gang initiation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

