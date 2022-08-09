Read full article on original website
Related
albanyceo.com
AT&T Foundation Donates $25,000 to TCSG to Support Student Learning through eCampus
The AT&T Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation to support student learning through the system’s eCampus online platform. Since the launch of eCampus in 2020, enrollment in online course offerings has grown across the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and that...
albanyceo.com
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
albanyceo.com
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $240M for New Grant Program to Expand High-Speed Internet
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the investment of $240 million to support the continued expansion of high-speed internet services to Georgians. These funds will be made available through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF). CPF funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) through a competitive grant program, beginning August 15.
albanyceo.com
Georgia Southwestern Looks to Propel Business Leaders with New Executive MBA Program
Georgia Southwestern State University will launch anExecutive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), set to begin Spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
albanyceo.com
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
Comments / 0