Read full article on original website
Related
albanyceo.com
Georgia State Patrol Going for Another State Win in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
Georgia law enforcement hopes your votes will fuel them to victory in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. It's held through the American Association of State Troopers. See. .
albanyceo.com
Georgia Chamber Announces Jones Endorsement for Lieutenant Governor
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Burt Jones in the general election for Lieutenant Governor. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Senator Jones will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.
albanyceo.com
UnitedHealthcare Donates $1 Million to Nonprofits in Georgia
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating $11 million in grants through its...
albanyceo.com
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $240M for New Grant Program to Expand High-Speed Internet
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the investment of $240 million to support the continued expansion of high-speed internet services to Georgians. These funds will be made available through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF). CPF funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) through a competitive grant program, beginning August 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
albanyceo.com
Georgia Southwestern Looks to Propel Business Leaders with New Executive MBA Program
Georgia Southwestern State University will launch anExecutive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), set to begin Spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase.
albanyceo.com
Sowega Council on Aging Receives $150,000 Grant to Combat Social Isolation
Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) today was awarded a $150,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to deploy social isolation solutions through the Senior Center Without Walls program. This grant is part of a combined $1 million “Empowering Health” grant awarded to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
albanyceo.com
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
albanyceo.com
Superintendent Woods Seeks 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent's ambassadors to their respective schools.
Comments / 0