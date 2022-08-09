Read full article on original website
'Ball over the goal line': Albany, Dougherty County reach agreement on $109 million sales tax initiative
ALBANY — Albany and Dougherty County officials appear to have a deal on dividing $109 million in proceeds of a 1% sales tax after several weeks of bickering, with both sides getting a little of what they wanted. “I look forward to moving this ball over the goal line,”...
Downtown Manager's Office to Participate in Southwest Georgia Business Resource Expo
On August 26, the City of Albany Downtown Manager’s Office will participate in the Southwest Georgia Business Resource Expo. The expo will be held at the Albany State University West Campus Student Center Ballroom (Room C266), which is located at 2400 Gillionville Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See more.
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sewage overflow happened in Albany Wednesday night, according to city officials. The overflow happened following a loss of power at an Albany lift station. An estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Percosin Canal System via the stormwater detention pond at 701 Elm...
Crisp Regional’s cool million
CORDELE, GA – Today, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small visited Crisp Regional Hospital and toured its facilities. Under Secretary Torres Small announced a $1 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grants award to the hospital as part of a nationwide announcement of $74 million in program funds to 143 rural health care organizations.
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
DCSS Explains Changes Coming for the New School Year
The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. See more.
Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update. The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.
PCOM South Georgia Hosts Gear Up Dougherty
A group of Dougherty County high schoolers spent two days at PCOM South Georgia discovering graduate and medical school opportunities while partaking in hands-on medical learning. The students, who are participants in the GEAR UP Dougherty program, enjoyed unique training and experiences at the medical school in Moultrie. During their...
Albany’s extended “test driver” sought
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are asking for public input as they seek a 21 year old man, wanted for a single count of theft. Officers say Anthony Taylor recently met the owner of a four wheeler for sale. Taylor is alleged to have taken the vehicle for a...
Albany school zone speed cameras to go into effect soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones. “We want all persons to be aware when traveling through all school zones in the City of Albany. Four locations will be added to the program to enhance traffic safety in our community. Over the coming months, construction will begin on installing the new lights and signage in our school zones. The security of our children and those transporting the youth is essential, and we want all persons to be mindful of their driving actions,” Albany Police Department officials said in a release.
Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
Albany State University Receives $1.3 Million TRIO Educational Talent Search Program Grant
The Albany State University (ASU) Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of over $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The University will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide educational services for both middle and high school students, and students up to age 27 seeking to complete their high school education in Dougherty County.
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
Fuzzy’s Taco set to open soon in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular restaurant coming to Lee County is set to open soon. The developer of Fuzzy’s Taco, 101 Tower Place Lane, says they are aiming to open on Aug. 22. They hired around 90 employees. The Lee County location will be the first out of...
Albany State University Welcomes 6,000 Students for New Academic Year
Albany State University (ASU) welcomes more than 6,000 students back to campus this week. The eleven residence halls for campus housing are expected to be at capacity with approximately 2,400 students living on both the East and West Campuses. “The strategic focus we are placing on increasing student enrollment and...
Dougherty County Police present National Night Out
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
Albany State University Shares 2022 State of the University Address
Albany State University (ASU) is embarking on a new academic year under the continued leadership of President Marion Ross Fedrick. “The State of the University Address is an ideal time to share the accomplishments of our past, the expectations for our present, and the vision of our future,” said ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick. She invites the community to view the 2022 State of the University Address video, which can be found on the University’s social media platforms.
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
GSP & ADDU’s weed bust
ALBANY, GA- The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane Monday, in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located. When investigators arrived on scene, contact was made with the trooper. He stated that he attempted...
