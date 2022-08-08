Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
dotesports.com
When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?
While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
dotesports.com
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022
With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends. Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?
Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
dotesports.com
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
dotesports.com
All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region
The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
dotesports.com
Falling Fnatic stocks and rising underdogs: The most exciting storylines heading into final 2022 LEC Summer Split superweek
The European League of Legends scene has been one hell of a rollercoaster throughout the 2022 LEC Summer split, with multiple top teams battling at the top of the league standings and a handful of underdogs brawling for the final spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are only three games...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
dotesports.com
How to customize your character in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is close to being released all around the world. As the game comes online in all of the regions, many fans will rush into the game’s live servers to start their adventure in Tower of Fantasy. In addition to its rich lore and stunning art style,...
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena Alchemy nerfs and buffs before Standard 2022 rotation
Changes to Alchemy Draft should open up the meta. Wizards of the Coast is looking to improve Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Draft with a significant number of MTG Arena Draft balance changes, along with two Constructed adjustments heading into the release of Dominaria United and Standard 2022 rotation. Scheduled...
dotesports.com
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com
How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
dotesports.com
How to play Vantage in Apex Legends
Vantage is no stranger to death. As a recon legend hailing from the wild and frozen planet of Págos, she’s used to marking and taking out targets to survive. In season 14 of Apex Legends, she made her debut in the Apex Games, taking her homemade sniper rifle and adorable bat Echo with her on her quest to clear her mother’s name.
dotesports.com
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms Legends of Runeterra isn’t dead, roadmap coming soon
Despite doomsayers preaching the end of Legends of Runeterra is near, the team at Riot Games is focused on the future and ways to improve the digital card game. A shuffling of devs at Riot from Legends of Runeterra to other projects has led to rumors that the digital card game is coming to an end. You add in a meta dominated by a handful of decks in conjunction with no roadmap for the back half of 2022, and the rumors have gained traction over the past weeks. But according to Riot, the rumors aren’t true.
dotesports.com
This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball
Recently in the Hearthstone universe, there was a Murder at Castle Nathria. But you can take a break from the investigation for a quick game of Cloneball. Though Cloneball is a Tavern Brawl that occurs on a semi-regular basis, this week should feel fresh thanks to the launch of Murder at Castle Nathria. This will be the first time players have gotten to take to the Cloneball court with cards in their deck from the new expansion. If you need an excuse to take a break from playing against Imp Warlock and Control Shaman on loop, Cloneball is here for you.
dotesports.com
Hexflash will be re-enabled for LEC superweek, along with micropatch to fix turret damage
Last week, the LEC announced the Hexflash rune would be disabled until further notice due to a severe bug that was affecting gameplay across multiple regions. For the last week of the 2022 Summer Split, however, the league has re-enabled the rune, along with a small micropatch that would fix the bugged turret damage that came to light this past week.
dotesports.com
Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League
Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team. The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.
dotesports.com
Best places to land in Kings Canyon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
The Kings Canyon of today is not the Kings Canyon you started with. Over the seasons, developer Respawn has made a huge amount of changes to Apex Legends‘ first map in order to make it feel fair, fun, and much less fragmented. Its most recent major iteration arrived in season 14 with the Reforged update, which added a redesigned version of Skull Town to the map, changed its rotational paths, and made it a lighter, brighter experience.
Comments / 0