Recently in the Hearthstone universe, there was a Murder at Castle Nathria. But you can take a break from the investigation for a quick game of Cloneball. Though Cloneball is a Tavern Brawl that occurs on a semi-regular basis, this week should feel fresh thanks to the launch of Murder at Castle Nathria. This will be the first time players have gotten to take to the Cloneball court with cards in their deck from the new expansion. If you need an excuse to take a break from playing against Imp Warlock and Control Shaman on loop, Cloneball is here for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO