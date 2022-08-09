Read full article on original website
‘I’m ready': Wyoming’s Wyett Ekeler confident it’s his time at safety spot
LARAMIE -- Ever see the video of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler doing one-arm pull ups while reading a book?. His younger brother, Wyett Ekeler, is a sophomore on the Wyoming football team. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound free safety looks like he has spent plenty of time in the gym himself.
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 4 BYU QB’s vs. No. 13 Troy Calhoun
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
What Music Genre Is Least Favorite Of Wyoming Football Players?
The likes and dislikes of the Wyoming players is interesting. Everyone has their favorite music, but what about least favorite?. According to a recent Instagram video, the University of Wyoming locker room has some MAJOR diversity when it comes to the music they enjoy and the music they REALLY dislike.
Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie
What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap
In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
Laramie High School Golf Starts The New 2022 Season [VIDEOS]
A new high school golf season is underway at Laramie High School. The 2022 season outlook sees Laramie in a rebuild mode. Head coach Carlos Mellizo feels excitement around the program, as 44 players are out for golf this fall. Both teams finished seventh at the state championships a year...
University of Wyoming’s New Saddle Up Program to Welcome Incoming Students
As the Fall semester is starting again soon (huh? didn't summer just start like yesterday?) the University of Wyoming is preparing to welcome incoming students to campus for a brand-new experience with the launch of "Saddle Up" starting Sunday, Aug. 14. In a continued effort to improve students' experience and...
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!
The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Weekend in Laramie…First August Weekend! (It’s Already August? What?)
Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Power Outage in Laramie
There is currently a major power outage in Laramie impacting almost 9,800 customers. Rocky Mountain Power is working on it and it is estimated that the time of restoration will be at 9:30 p.m. To report an outage, text "OUT" to 759677. Hoping at least everyone's phone battery is still...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
Laramie’s Sweet Spots! — Best Places to Get Desserts in Laramie
Is there a rule that says it's too early for sweets? I don't think so! Sometimes I would wake up in the morning and just crave some ice cream and so it became an ice-cream-for-breakfast day!. A couple of weeks ago we asked Laramie where their favorite place to get...
University of Wyoming Student Team Participates in NASA Design Challenge
The University of Wyoming made history as the first team from Wyoming to be selected to participate in NASA's 2022 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Dubbing the Wyoming Space Wranglers, five undergraduate students from the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences designed and built...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
First Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market This Weekend
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date
Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
