Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie

What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap

In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
LARAMIE, WY
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!

The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
CHEYENNE, WY
Power Outage in Laramie

There is currently a major power outage in Laramie impacting almost 9,800 customers. Rocky Mountain Power is working on it and it is estimated that the time of restoration will be at 9:30 p.m. To report an outage, text "OUT" to 759677. Hoping at least everyone's phone battery is still...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
CHEYENNE, WY
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
CHEYENNE, WY
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
CHEYENNE, WY
Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date

Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
