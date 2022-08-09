Read full article on original website
What’s The Best Way To Brew Iced Tea In Wyoming?
Growing up our iced tea was instant, and just the thought of instant tea makes me want to puke. As our family developed a little, mom learned the trick of brewing refreshing iced tea and the rest is history. All of our family loves it, but none of us can make it like ma.
Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio News Director, Retiring in October
After 34 years of being with Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming is about to lose Bob Beck to New York. On Monday, Beck, news director of Wyoming Public Radio announced that he plans to retire in October, and will be relocating to Syracuse with his fiancee, who’s accepted a job with the State University of New York.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ”Glacial Snow-Filled” Wyoming Winter
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, showy winter for much of the country in 2022-2023. That includes Wyoming, which is shown on a map as being part of a "Hibernation Zone, Glacial Snow-Filled" area according to the publication:. In general, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than usual...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires
According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
This $71 Million Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disneys
Hold on to your Mickey Mouse hat! A ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by members of Walt Disney's family is up for sale and you HAVE to see it! The website Disneydining.com gave the low down on this being formerly owned by the world's most famous animator's family.
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming
A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
New University of Wyoming Survey Finds Hageman Leading Cheney in GOP Primary for Wyoming
According to a new survey by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), Wyoming Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points in the primary race for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. The survey that was conducted from July...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Trump and Lummis Announce Endorsement of Wyoming Candidates
On Sunday, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announced in a guest column for the Cowboy State Daily that she is endorsing several candidates for Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary. Lummis announced her support for Harriet Hageman, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Tara Nethercott, who is running for Secretary...
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
993-million-barrel oil discovery in Converse and Natrona County
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) and its affiliates received a Resource Report by independent energy consultancy Ryder Scott verifying its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc.’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties, Wyoming. COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with...
Abortion Providers Continue Legal Battle to Keep Abortion Legal in Wyoming
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case that temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion trigger ban filed a new motion hoping to extend the block on the state’s abortion trigger ban. The plaintiffs, in this case, include Danielle Johnson, a resident of Teton County who was 22 weeks pregnant when the case...
Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wet weekend is ahead for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Very active pattern setting up across much of Wyoming with the return of some robust monsoon moisture that will begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. Widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the weekend. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing some very heavy rainfall that may lead to some Flash Flooding concerns.''
