Related
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 12-14
Are you as excited as we are that the weekend is finally here? Was it a long week for you too? We have just the thing for you, things to do in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. If your looking to go out to eat and listen to live music,...
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
tigerdroppings.com
Lunch in Lake Charles?
Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
nomadlawyer.org
Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
visitlakecharles.org
Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles
Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling. In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country. Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a...
818 Tequila Airstream Tasting at Darrell’s in Lake Charles!
818 Tequila is out of Los Angeles, California. They are headed to the better LA tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10) to show off their award-winning tequila at Darrell's in Lake Charles. The tequila has won over 30 awards from tasting awards to international spirit competitions. It has also won Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Lake Charles Spirit Halloween Is Now Open! Take a Look Inside
The closed-down business building parasite that is Spirit Halloween has found its host in Lake Charles. This time, it is on McNeese Street in the old Gulfway Shopping Center in part of the old Kroger building. What started as a small store in 1983, it grew in 1999 after being purchased by Spencer Gifts. Since that time, it has become a pop-up retailer that only comes around once a season in various buildings across various cities. As a result, it features over 1400 locations across America each Halloween season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: Jo’s Party House Back to Selling Cakes, Finally!
Back in June, we all celebrated the fact that a Lake Charles staple in confections had finally re-opened. You can check that article out HERE. Although they moved a smidge north to Moss Bluff, we were all excited to see yet another cornerstone for diabetes come back into our lives. The bakery was slammed for weeks and weeks as customers swarmed their Moss Bluff location trying to get just a cupcake. The question kept coming about when they would start doing cakes. That question has been answered!
Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
Maplewood Drive Closure August 11 in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 10, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that effective Thursday, August 11, 2022, Maplewood Drive will be temporarily closed between Forest Lane and Palermo Drive starting at 7 AM. The Closure is for a contractor to relocate a water line. Drivers are asked to...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
Lake Charles American Press
Two Police Jury buildings closed due to water main break
The 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive buildings in downtown Lake Charles are closed until further notice due to a water main break. The facilities are home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, as well as other agencies such as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2022. Kendel Detron Meaux, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation detainer (2 charges); burglary. Gregory Allen Hitt, 58, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges). John Lee Brown, 67,...
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Comments / 0