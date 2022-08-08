Read full article on original website
Related
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale
Late country music icon Johnny Cash's former home in the Ventura County hills overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs is up for sale. News Channel 3 got a tour of the iconic home on Wednesday. The post Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair
VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds. Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday. Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what The post The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
iheart.com
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
Stone will step down as Santa Barbara Dons head football coach following the season as family relocates to NC
J.T. Stone says the 2022 high school football season is his final one as head coach at Santa Barbara as family is moving out of state. The post Stone will step down as Santa Barbara Dons head football coach following the season as family relocates to NC appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
californiathroughmylens.com
Rubel Castle: Glendora’s Folk Architecture Wonder
Rubel Castle was the dream of one man who began building this eclectic structure in the early 1960s and eventually finished it in 1986. The structure is a legit castle, with a drawbridge, four story exterior wall, and even a dragon that guards the entrance. It reminded me of some of the other fascinating projects seen around California, like Nitt Witt Ridge and even Salvation Mountain. I love this kind of stuff, so I went for a tour and ended up spending a good half day just exploring all that the castle had to offer. If you are interested in seeing something unique like this in Southern California, then be sure to book a tour; it is the only way to visit. Here is all the information on Rubel Castle.
kclu.org
Iconic singer-songwriter Olivia Newton-John passes away at her Santa Barbara County home
One of the hottest pop music stars of the 1970’s and 80’s has died at her Santa Barbara County home. Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died following a long battle with cancer. Newton-John had more than a dozen top ten hits, but she’s perhaps best known for her...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
2urbangirls.com
Singer sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees
LOS ANGELES – R&B singer Tank was sued Monday by a law firm that alleges he owes it more than $265,000 for representing him in a federal copyright infringement case. McPherson LLP brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the 46-year-old performer, whose real name is Durrell Artaze Babbs. The firm alleges breach of contract and seeks at least $265,710, plus interest. The firm is headed by Edwin McPherson, a longtime representative of many celebrities, including Sandra Bullock.
Parents file lawsuit against e-bike company after daughter's death
LOS ANGELES — The parents of a 12-year-old California girl who died last year after an accident involving an electric bike, or e-bike, say they want to see change. Kaye and Jonathan Steinsapir, the parents of Molly Steinsapir, have filed a lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes, a Seattle-based e-bike company.
Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
Comments / 0